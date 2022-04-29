Avinger to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on May 10

You have full access to this article via your institution. Clinical molecular subtyping for endometrial carcinoma. The identification of four distinct and prognostically significant subgroups of endometrial carcinoma (EC) will make molecular classification the next step in risk stratification for EC patients. Devereaux et al. performed immunohistochemistry for DNA mismatch repair genes as surrogate markers for molecular alterations (e.g., MLH1, PMS2, MSH6, MSH2) and TP53. They used a single-gene POLE SNaPshot assay for rapidly and sensitively detecting select POLE exonuclease domain mutations (EDMs). For rare POLE variants, pathogenicity is best determined in the context of a high TMB (100 mutations/megabase) and the genomic architecture or signatures. Across 310 ECs that were molecularly classified, the group showed that 5% were POLE mutant, 25% were mismatch repair"“deficient, 44% had no specific molecular profile, and 26% were p53 abnormal. The authors have laid the groundwork for incorporating molecular classification of ECs in clinical diagnostic workflow.
