Redwood City, CA

Avinger to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on May 10

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2022 / Avinger, Inc. (Nasdaq:AVGR), commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2022 after...

