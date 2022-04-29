Austin County G.O.P. Hosts Final Debate For State Representative [VIDEO]

A federal judge cleared the legal path for Georgia voters to stop Greene from being able to run for re-election. The Georgia rep was stripped of her committee assignments over racist comments she made online.
A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz are finding themselves increasingly at odds as they try to shape the next Republican majority in the Texas House, splitting their endorsements in a host of primary runoffs in which candidates appear to differ on “school choice.”. In recent days, Cruz...
Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Monday urged the Supreme Court of Texas to take up Attorney General Ken Paxton's appeal to throw out a whistleblower lawsuit against him. The video above is from previous reporting. The appeal is Paxton's latest attempt to avoid a trial after...
Last week there was quite a controversy over whether or not Gov. Greg Abbott would support school choice in the form of vouchers. It all started when Rev. Charles Foster Johnson of Pastors for Texas Children made it public that several Texas House members communicated to him that the Governor had assured them that he would not be “pushing” vouchers in the next session of the Texas Legislature.
HOUSTON — We're learning more about XMi Protection a day after a majority of the Harris County Commissioners Court granted the company a no-bid contract. "Motion carries 3-2. Thank you guys so much,” Judge Lina Hidalgo said after its approval during Tuesday's meeting. XMi will provide personal security...
