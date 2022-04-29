ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin County, TX

Austin County G.O.P. Hosts Final Debate For State Representative [VIDEO]

austincountynewsonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Austin County Republican Party hosted their final...

austincountynewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Austin County, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Elections
Reform Austin

“Out of Town” Cruz May Be Out of Touch

Last week there was quite a controversy over whether or not Gov. Greg Abbott would support school choice in the form of vouchers. It all started when Rev. Charles Foster Johnson of Pastors for Texas Children made it public that several Texas House members communicated to him that the Governor had assured them that he would not be “pushing” vouchers in the next session of the Texas Legislature.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy