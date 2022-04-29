ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jermaine Johnson had amazing moment with Jets fans at 2022 NFL Draft

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GJQoW_0fO2H4CZ00

Jermaine Johnson II is happy to be a Jet.

After New York selected the top edge rusher out of Florida State with the No. 26 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft , Johnson made a bee line to the Las Vegas crowd and his new cheering section.

Johnson was immediately embraced by a sea of roaring fans dressed in green and joined on a proud “J.E.T.S” chant.

The Jets took the 23-year-old defensive end after trading back into the first round to select him at No. 26 overall Thursday night. Johnson was projected as a top-10 pick, but slipped down the board, and the Jets made a play to fill their 16-year edge rusher drought.

The team tweeted the video of Johnson and their fans, writing, “Things we love to see.” Johnson went on to post a number of excited tweets after he got the call from the Jets.

Things we love to see: @ii_jermaine pic.twitter.com/JAkfJD9ZN8

— New York Jets (@nyjets) April 29, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0thnuC_0fO2H4CZ00
Jermaine Johnson II after being selected by the Jets at the NFL Draft 2022.
Getty Images

“Let’s get those wheels up and #TakeFlight,” he tweeted . “Hype to touch down in NY and hit the ground running.”

Johnson turned heads on the red carpet in a black and yellow patterned suit. He wore tinted sunglasses and accessorized with a diamond jewelry.

“My designer Tom from Gentleman’s Playbook, he sent me over a bunch of patterns and I’m looking, I’m looking, I’m looking and I can’t take my eyes off this pattern and I was like, ‘We need this one,'” Johnson said about his red carpet look.

He wore patches inside his suit jacket to symbolize his journey from high school to junior college to Georgia and finally Florida State.

Get the latest updates on every New York Jets pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, plus hometown analysis from the New York Post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GVVCd_0fO2H4CZ00
Johnson celebrates with Jets fans.
Jets/Instagram

Johnson said he will add a patch of his new team to his jacket. Tom, get the green and white patchwork.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
New York State
NJ.com

Yankees demote reliever, bring back outfielder | What it means

KANSAS CITY — The Yankees’ outfield is back to full strength. They returned center fielder Aaron Hicks from the paternity leave Friday morning before starting a three-game series with the Royals at Kauffman Stadium. The move came after the Yankees sent reliever Ron Marinaccio to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Hicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jermaine Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#The Jets#American Football#The Nfl Draft 2022
Yardbarker

Broncos Select IOL Luke Wattenberg with Pick 171 in NFL Draft

On the final day of the 2022 NFL draft, Denver Broncos GM George Paton did some more wheeling and dealing from UCHealth Training Center's war room. The Broncos traded their fifth-round pick (No. 179) and seventh-rounder (No. 234) to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for the No. 171 overall selection.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Empire Sports Media

Zion Williamson to Knicks rumor can now rest

The dream reunion of Duke buddies Zion Williamson with RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish in New York will likely remain like that. Buoyed by the New Orleans Pelicans’ gallant stand against the Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns, Williamson is now upbeat about the future with the small-market team. “Of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy