Storm system could bring wind and large hail to Kansas City metro late Friday night

A storm system coming through Kansas City late Friday night could bring wind and large hail, the local National Weather Service office said.

Scattered showers will diminish Friday morning, according to meteorologist Hallie Bova. The high for the day is 75.

Storms moving across central Kansas will push into the metro around 10 p.m. The main threats are wind and large hail, but the system will move quickly through the area, leaving by around 2 a.m. Saturday. Localized flooding could also occur, Bova said.

The rest of Saturday’s forecast will be dry with a high in the upper 60s.

Storms moving through the Kansas City metro on Friday night could bring large hail and wind, according to the National Weather Service. National Weather Service