Sean McVay, Les Snead have hilarious reaction to Patriots drafting Cole Strange

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Well, that was certainly unexpected.

When the Patriots selected guard Cole Strange with the 29th overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night, the move came as a surprise to many — and specifically the Rams hierarchy.

“Cole Strange just went,” head coach Sean McVay said during a press conference, with general manager Les Snead responding, “Oh my, UT-Chattanooga to the first round.”

Rams reaction to Patriots selection of Cole Strange at #29.

This is hysterical. pic.twitter.com/ADzqt4lizQ

— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 29, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HvyYo_0fO2Gvzk00
The Patriots selected Cole Strange in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

McVay’s candid reaction didn’t stop there.

“How ’bout that, and we wasted our time watching him thinking he’d be at 104, baby,” McVay said, igniting a roar of laughter from the crowd.

Get the complete list of first-round 2022 NFL Draft picks, with analysis and more from the New York Post.

The Rams, fresh off their Super Bowl win over the Bengals in February, won’t make their first selection in this year’s draft until the third round. They traded this year’s first-round pick to the Lions in a January 2021 blockbuster acquisition of quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Before Strange was selected by New England, he had been linked to the Rams back in March as a potential fit.

