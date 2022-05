CHISHOLM – For a little more than a week, portions of Chisholm were transformed to resemble locations on a street along the United States and Canadian Border. Lost Forty Studios of Chisholm provided studio services for the filming of the made for television pilot of Canusa Street, a half-hour episcotic comedy about two sisters who are rival border patrols agents — one from the United States and the other is a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, according to Matt Roy, co-founder of Lost...

CHISHOLM, MN ・ 33 MINUTES AGO