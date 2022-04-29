ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, NC

Fort Bragg soldier killed, 3 others injured in military vehicle accident

By Minyvonne Burke
NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA soldier with the U.S. Army was killed and three others were injured Thursday in a military vehicle accident at Fort Bragg, officials said....

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 14

Guest
2d ago

Too many truck accidents! What’s happening? Always very young troops! Not trained well enough to drive these huge heavy vehicles? I pray for their mothers! Cannot imagine the pain....

Reply
4
Tyrell Williams
2d ago

In Prayers 🙏 Condolences and Prayers for the families and friends of this person and Very Brave and loved one and Hero and for them to heal

Reply
4
Karl Henderson
2d ago

remember the vehicle accident before the war on terror where a 5ton vehicle rolled over on Fort Bragg and members of the "group" DELTA" broke cover and rescued the others? seems familiar.

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

Seven soldiers face charges after Fort Bragg trooper’s severed head found

Seven soldiers who went camping with a Fort Bragg paratrooper whose severed head later washed up on a beach are being court-martialed. The New York Post reports that a group of North Carolina-based soldiers were the last to see Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez, 21, alive. The soldiers were visiting Cape Lookout National Seashore to celebrate Memorial Day when the paratrooper disappeared in 2020. Spc Martinez was reported missing on 22 May, and six days later his severed head washed onto the shore. His body has never been recovered. While the investigation into Spc Martinez's death remains open, it was eventually designated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

U.S. Army soldier killed

A soldier from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, was killed on Monday in a car accident that left two other soldiers injured. According to a news release on Tuesday from the 7th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army PFC Joseph Alejandro Marquez, 20, was killed in a “single vehicle incident” during a training exercise at Yakima Training Center.
DOVER, DE
WRAL

Fort Bragg says soldiers were in a Humvee when they crashed

Fort Bragg says soldiers were in a Humvee when they crashed. Capt. Perrianne Duffy, spokeswoman for the 18th Airborne Corps, told WRAL News that more information is expected to be released on Friday afternoon. The soldiers were in a Humvee, a tactical vehicle used by the U.S. Army. Reporter: Gilbert...
FORT BRAGG, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Bragg, NC
Fort Bragg, NC
Accidents
Fort Bragg, NC
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Daily Mail

Three US Navy sailors are found dead in 'unrelated' incidents on USS George Washington in under a week as rapid intervention psychiatric team is deployed on board

Three US Navy sailors have died on an aircraft carrier in less than a week, with officials saying the tragedies are all unrelated. The deaths happened on the USS George Washington earlier this month, with two of the three victims so-far identified. They are Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Vehicle#Accident#The U S Army#Xviii Airborne Corps
WVNS

Two dead after three-car accident on U.S. 460

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Mercer County April 23, 2022. Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia state Police responded to a three-car accident on U.S. 460 near Harmon Branch and Princeton. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, three people were transported […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
americanmilitarynews.com

2 US Navy sailors injured in nuclear sub accident

Two U.S. Navy personnel were injured on Saturday during routine testing of the USS Louisiana, a nuclear ballistic missile submarine docked at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Washington, the facility said on Sunday in a press release posted on Facebook. Around noon local time, the sub...
ACCIDENTS
WSAV News 3

Woman killed, another in ICU after Midway crash

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) – One woman was killed and four others were injured in a crash in Midway Tuesday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Lyle Thurmond, the two-vehicle crash happened around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of Leroy Coffer Highway and Freedman Grove Road. Thurmond said the driver of a Ford Fusion was […]
MIDWAY, GA
NBC News

NBC News

353K+
Followers
44K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy