Laredo, TX

KGNS Anchor chosen as Grand Marshal for 2022 Christmas Parade

By Justin Reyes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Christmas may be eighth months away, but preparations are already well underway for the parade. On Thursday...

Houston Chronicle

Laredo Main Street to hold Mother’s Day Jamboozie event downtown

Mother’s Day in Laredo is celebrated with music, especially with a mariachi serenata, food and buying moms gifts. And one local organization has just announced it plans to offer an event to the community while trying to revive one of the hardest hit districts in the city by the pandemic.
LAREDO, TX
KGET

National Street Rod Association returns for 45th annual event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The National Street Rod Association brings back the largest automotive event in Kern County. The 45th annual Western Street Rod Nationals cruised to the fairgrounds. It’s cars, cars and more cars. A perfect event for any car enthusiast. “The years are open it’s not just a specific year,” Angel Robles said. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
ABC Big 2 News

Longtime Odessans open Once Upon A Child children’s store

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Once Upon A Child in Odessa is officially open. The store gives people the option to buy and sell kids’ items like toys, clothing, and furniture. In a recent news release, the children’s clothing and accessories retail resale store has opened its Odessa location at  3141 E University Blvd. The store […]
ODESSA, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Bring ‘Em With-These are the 23 Pet-Friendly Restaurants in Midland Odessa

As a pet owner, it already breaks my heart all the time that they spend much of the day home alone while we're at work. With such short little lives that seem to pass by so fast-I'm all for having your pet with you as much as you possibly can. If you've taken the time to train your pet, and they are a good citizen in public (well socialized and don't freak out around people or other pets), then by all means bring them with! As long as they are well behaved and won't disrupt other people's time out-then I look forward to the streets and businesses filled with everyone's fur babies... So the next time you come home from work, don't feel much like cooking and think "Hey! Let's go out!", keep these places in mind, grab the leash, and go for a ride! Here are some area restaurants in the Midland Odessa area that welcome your pets along with you when dining out:
MIDLAND, TX
Odessa American

‘5 Prayers for Our City’ set for Thursday

Odessa needs prayer and three elected officials have organized a “5 Prayers for Our City” event to coincide with the May 5 National Day of Prayer. With special attention to young people, Mayor Javier Joven and city council members Denise Swanner and Mark Matta are combining to help address human trafficking, drug addiction, public education, abuse and neglect and mental health and suicide.
ODESSA, TX

