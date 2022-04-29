ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Iconic 'Washington Crossing The Delaware' Painting Going Up For Auction

By CBS News
news9.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe iconic "Washington Crossing the Delaware" painting, which hung in the White House from the 1970s to 2014, is coming up for auction and estimated to fetch about $20 million. The oil painting is one of three versions by Emanuel Leutze, only two survive. "The first was damaged in...

www.news9.com

