At the Movies: ‘Memory’ with Liam Neeson

By Sata Tewksbury, Vinnie Penn
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17cbI1_0fO2FkUm00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – ‘Memory’ is the latest Liam Neeson latest action flick. The film is directed by Martin Campbell, who gave us couple iconic 007 movies. The movie even features a former bond girl by Neeson’s side, Monica Bellucci.

Neeson plays an assassin who turns down an assignment, only to now become the target himself. But, as we all know, he has a very particular set of skills. Unfortunately, he also suffers from memory loss.

The French film ‘Aline’, is a Celine Dion biopic. The film will feature her greatest hits including ‘my heart will go on to ‘it’s all coming back to me now.’

Watch the full interview with Vinnie Penn above .

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Campbell
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Celine Dion
Person
Monica Bellucci
