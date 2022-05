It was Halloween in 2011, my senior year of high school, and I was standing in my childhood bedroom, picking a massive and unnecessary fight with my best friend, Jazmine. I’d dragooned her into dressing up as the fear-inspiring, perennially hot senior girls from Dazed and Confused – Parker Posey being perhaps the most memorable for her delivery of the immortal line “Fry like bacon, you little freshman piggies!” – and made her promise we’d attend the annual Halloween parade in the Village or at least as much of it as our 11 pm curfews would allow.

