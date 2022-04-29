Local organization helping future medical students

– Femtech startup Ruth Health providing progressive telehealth and comprehensive care platform built for women by women announced it has raised $2.4M seed funding round led by Giant Ventures, with participation from Citylight VC, Cleo Capital Scout Fund, Crista Galli Ventures, Duro VC, Emmeline Ventures, Gaingels, Global Founders Capital, Pentas Ventures, SOMA Capital, Techstars, Torch Capital, YCombinator, and various strategic angels. This brings Ruth Health’s total funding to $3.1M.
