Houston, TX

Houston Happens – Live at Houston Zoo celebrating 100 years

By Maggie Flecknoe
 2 days ago

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Houston Zoo is celebrating its 100th Birthday on Saturday, April 30th! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is LIVE at the Houston Zoo ahead off the centennial celebration! Join her and her animal friends for a wild show!

If you’d like to celebrate the Houston Zoo’s 100th Birthday Bash, head out there on Saturday, April 30th from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.. There will be plenty of family friendly activities!

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

Houston, TX
