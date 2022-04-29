Why Do We Have to Wear Bowling Shoes?

This deceptively simple yet outrageously innovative hanger leaves no more excuses for keeping your room and closet organized. There seems to be an almost natural compulsion to turn our clothes into UFOs the moment we step out of them, flinging them onto the bed or just cramming them into drawers and closets. Pants are often the victims of this procrastinating behavior because of the complicated way they demand to be hanged properly. Of course, that only delays the inevitable when we have to eventually sort out the mess that has become our rooms. Thankfully, some people have put serious thought, research, and work into solving that problem for the good of humankind. And like many genius inventions, the solution looks so simple that you are left scratching your head, wondering why no one has done it before. Fortunately, someone finally did and has even improved this hanger so that you will no longer lose your pants to the black hole that is your wardrobe.

