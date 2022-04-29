ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Why Do We Have to Wear Bowling Shoes?

By Jake Rossen
Mental_Floss
Mental_Floss
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bowling shoes aren't top-line kicks, but they do more to keep you safe than you might...

www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

9 New Balance Sneakers That Will Always Have a Place in Your Closet

Chunky dad sneakers have been on trend for quite some time now, but this season, they've reached a whole new level. We've been seeing New Balance sneakers pop up on editors, influencers, and street style stars alike. What used to be a middle-school go-to and a classic grandpa staple is now coming back in style, and honestly, we don't hate it. For one thing, they're super comfortable, and they also look cool with both dresses and wide-leg pants.
APPAREL
thespruce.com

8 Curtain Tricks Only Interior Designers Know

Different Curtain Styles Create a Unique Mood in a Space. The curtains you choose will greatly inform the room that they go in, designer Lauren DeBello explains. "Do you want a luxurious, romantic feel? If so, curtains that puddle on the ground may be the right look for you," she comments. "If you want a cleaner look, choose curtains that graze the floor," DeBello advises. "Make sure to consider this when choosing the length of panels."
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling Shoes#Bowling Ball#Bacteria
Apartment Therapy

This $25 TikTok Hack Hides a Dog Crate in Plain Sight

A dog around the house is the cutest sight, but their bulky crate surely is not. While a pup’s toys can be tucked away in a basket or closet, a crate is something that stays out in the open. There are brands that are making more aesthetically pleasing versions of the classic crate, and others that have options that double as furniture. But if you already have one your dog likes, this affordable DIY from TikTok offers a bit of camouflage.
PETS
Apartment Therapy

Casper Just Launched Ultra-Luxe Headboards That’ll Instantly Upgrade Your Bed’s Style

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Sure, headboards aren’t necessary for a good night’s rest, but they certainly elevate the look of your bedscape. In fact, there are so many varied and beautiful options out there that choosing the right one for you can be overwhelming. That’s why it’s so great when brands we already love debut with their own creations. And on that note, Casper just launched two new models of attachable headboards, Bliss and Drift, that come in luxe styles for different aesthetics.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
Reader's Digest

I Have Two Kids and Dog—and I Swear by Ruggable Washable Rugs

As a busy working mom of two kids plus one fur baby, I don’t have much time to clean, and even less time to deep clean my carpets or rugs after the inevitable, near daily spills. Our kitchen, like that of most other families, is the heart of the home—it’s not only the place where we cook and eat our meals, but it’s also where my hubby grabs coffee before rushing out the door to go to work, my kids do arts and crafts, and our dog runs around with wet or muddy paws after his walk.
LIFESTYLE
Kerrang

Drop Dead Clothing launch new Neutrals collection

Following their Rival Schools and Running From My Demons collections, Drop Dead have launched new range Neutrals. The new collection works specifically in muted colour palettes and genderless fits to symbolise neutrality, while also having as little impact on the planet as possible. “Fast fashion has ruined the way we...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
yankodesign.com

Hurdle Hanger for Pants 2.0 removes the stress of keeping your closet tidy

This deceptively simple yet outrageously innovative hanger leaves no more excuses for keeping your room and closet organized. There seems to be an almost natural compulsion to turn our clothes into UFOs the moment we step out of them, flinging them onto the bed or just cramming them into drawers and closets. Pants are often the victims of this procrastinating behavior because of the complicated way they demand to be hanged properly. Of course, that only delays the inevitable when we have to eventually sort out the mess that has become our rooms. Thankfully, some people have put serious thought, research, and work into solving that problem for the good of humankind. And like many genius inventions, the solution looks so simple that you are left scratching your head, wondering why no one has done it before. Fortunately, someone finally did and has even improved this hanger so that you will no longer lose your pants to the black hole that is your wardrobe.
APPAREL
purewow.com

Is Smaller Luggage the Secret to Travel? We Review the Calpak Mini Carry-On

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. It’s the curse of today’s overbooked airline flights—you’re lucky to get a seat, however by the time you board, an...
TRAVEL
domino

For $60, I Totally Transformed My Old Blankets and Sofa

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of using a pressure washer to clean off something extra grimy (in my case, my front stairs and patio furniture), then shockingly found yourself joyfully immersed in the chore—maybe even slightly obsessed with it—and have been on the hunt for other items that need a cleaning of the high-pressure variety, you’ll have an idea of how I feel about using my new fabric shaver.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

Pastina

Pastina is classic Italian comfort food. It’s the kind of dish that a mom might serve her kids when they are feeling under the weather, and is often one of the first solid foods a baby might eat. It’s a nostalgic childhood treat in Italy and something your kids are sure to enjoy as well.
RECIPES
brides.com

Damascus Wedding Bands: The Complete Guide

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. If you're looking for a wedding band that will hold up nicely against rough everyday wear and tear, you should consider a Damascus steel band. Durable and sturdy, these wedding bands are a great choice for anyone who often works with their hands—and they're a great alternative to the classics like platinum, gold, or silver.
BEAUTY & FASHION
princesspinkygirl.com

Cherry Breakfast Braid

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Cherry Breakfast Braid is so easy to make using a store-bought crescent sheet, canned pie filling, plus a handful of simple kitchen staples. In mere minutes, you can prepare the fruity cream cheese mixture and stuff the packaged pastry dough before being braided, baked, and glazed.
RECIPES
Mental_Floss

Mental_Floss

25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

 https://www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy