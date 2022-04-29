No. 5 Arkansas Set to Host Ole Miss

A whole weekend remains in the SEC softball season and the league title is already wrapped up. Arkansas captured its second straight regular-season conference crown with an 8-0 win over South Carolina on Sunday. The win was the Hogs’ eighth straight and will all but ensure the team doesn’t fall from their No. 7 national ranking. The Gamecocks, the last-place team in the league, managed just four hits in the five-inning loss. Mary Haff struck out six South Carolina batters to lead the way. Offensively, Hannah McEwen helped the Razorbacks with a 2-for-3 day. She had two RBI, a run and a triple. Taylor Ellsworth homered twice for Arkansas, in the first and in the fourth, both times two-run shots. Arkansas will close the regular season Friday through Sunday at Texas A&M, the next-to-last team in the SEC standings.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO