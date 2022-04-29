ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

No. 5 Arkansas Set to Host Ole Miss

hogville.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE — No. 5 Arkansas is set to host Ole Miss for three games this weekend at Baum-Walker Stadium. Arkansas (32-9, 12-6) and Ole Miss (23-17, 6-12) are on opposite ends of the standings in the SEC West, but Dave Van Horn said you can throw out the records when these...

hogville.net

Comments / 0

Related
KARK

Arkansas Offers 4-Star QB Walker White

FAYETTEVILLE — It appears Kendal Briles and Dowell Loggains liked what they saw when they watched Little Rock Christian’s Walker White workout on Thursday. Arkansas offered the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Class of 2024 four-star quarterback later Thursday. White now has a nine scholarship offers. In addition to Arkansas, White...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ole Miss wins game No. 1 against Lady Vols

No. 12 Tennessee opened its final Southeastern Conference road series of the 2022 season on a losing note, falling to Ole Miss, 5-4, Saturday in Oxford, Mississippi. The Rebels (35-14, 9-10 SEC) notched a walk-off victory when Catelyn Riley hit an RBI single off Lady Vols’ reliever Ryleigh White (2-2) at OM Softball Complex.
OXFORD, MS
Kait 8

Arkansas holds off Ole Miss to win 12th straight SEC home series

Brady Tygart emerged from the bullpen to throw three scoreless innings with five strikeouts, preserving No. 5 Arkansas’ series-clinching 4-3 win over Ole Miss (24-19, 7-14) on Sunday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Razorbacks, 34-10 overall and 14-7 in SEC play on the year, extended their SEC-leading consecutive home...
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Oxford, AR
State
Arkansas State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas: SEC champs for a second straight year

A whole weekend remains in the SEC softball season and the league title is already wrapped up. Arkansas captured its second straight regular-season conference crown with an 8-0 win over South Carolina on Sunday. The win was the Hogs’ eighth straight and will all but ensure the team doesn’t fall from their No. 7 national ranking. The Gamecocks, the last-place team in the league, managed just four hits in the five-inning loss. Mary Haff struck out six South Carolina batters to lead the way. Offensively, Hannah McEwen helped the Razorbacks with a 2-for-3 day. She had two RBI, a run and a triple. Taylor Ellsworth homered twice for Arkansas, in the first and in the fourth, both times two-run shots. Arkansas will close the regular season Friday through Sunday at Texas A&M, the next-to-last team in the SEC standings.
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas Softball uses long ball to defeat South Carolina

It was business as usual for the “Bogle Bombers” on Saturday. The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (38-8, 16-4 SEC) defeated South Carolina (25-26, 2-18 SEC) by scoring all of their runs via the longball, en route to an 8-4 victory to claim the series at Bogle Park in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks went down in order in the first inning but bounced back in their next frame to grab the early lead. Danielle Gibson led off the inning by crushing the second pitch of the at-bat into the crowded berm in right field to give Arkansas the 1-0 lead. Everybody dances when Gibby goes...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy