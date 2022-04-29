Vice principal ‘lost control’ and shoved 5-year-old into filing cabinet, Texas cops say

The vice principal of a Texas grade school was arrested after authorities say she assaulted and injured a 5-year-old boy.

The alleged assault happened Friday, April 22, at IDEA Amber Creek in San Antonio , and the boy’s mother called law enforcement when she felt the school was not giving her “the full story,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a news briefing on Thursday, April 28.

Salazar said the boy was interviewed by police, and the child admitted “he became unruly” and struck the vice principal, who was identified as 53-year-old Tara Coleman Hunter.

“However at that point it appears the suspect lost control and she herself assaulted the little boy,” Salazar said.

Hunter pushed the boy into a filing cabinet, which caused bruising on his head, according to the sheriff. Hunter is also accused of punching the boy “in the face or head,” Salazar said.

Salazar said the incident “was handled way inappropriately.”

“There’s no doubt in our minds the little boy struck her, he admits that he struck her,” the sheriff said. “But it’s a 5-year-old and it’s my understanding it’s just an average size 5-year-old. Certainly nothing an assistant principal shouldn’t be able to handle.”

Hunter was arrested Thursday and charged with bodily injury to a child, which is a 3rd-degree felony, the sheriff said.

The alleged assault caused a “pretty big knot” on the boy’s head and the bruising was “turning different colors,” according to Salazar.

“A teacher, an administrator, a principal should be well above that,” Salazar said. “That’s why they have the training and education that they have.”

IDEA Public Schools told KABB it could not comment on the allegations, but said the district “is committed to ensuring the safety of our students.”

