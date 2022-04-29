ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, VA

Yorktown Battlefield Walk 3pm

visityorktown.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin a park ranger for a short walk across the battlefield to gain insight into...

www.visityorktown.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yorktown, VA
Government
City
Yorktown, VA
Local
Virginia Government
NBC12

Virginia schools look to fill over a thousand teacher vacancies

RICHMOND, Va. – Krysti Albus taught multiple subjects for 20 years and now teaches early childhood special education. She saw many colleagues leave the classroom in the middle of the year for better-paying corporate jobs. “What we have had to go through to have a net income of 30-some...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battlefield#Park Ranger#The Regimental Flags
The Oak Ridger

ORHS to display 20,000-pound naval anchor

Oak Ridge High School plans to display a genuine U.S. Navy anchor. The Oak Ridge High School Naval Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps received the anchor from the Naval Museum. It had previously been on display at the former Roosevelt Roads Naval Station in Puerto Rico. Keith Klemm, commander for the NJROTC, gave those details and more about the anchor.
OAK RIDGE, TN
AFP

In US, death threats for those removing Confederate statues

Since his contracting company began removing Confederate statues from Richmond, Virginia -- controversial symbols of the South's slave-holding past -- Devon Henry has got himself a gun that never leaves his side. - Living out a prophecy - Four years later, Devon Henry proudly removed that same statue, along with three others, in Charlottesville. 
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
13News Now

Prayer service for Ukraine unites Hampton Roads communities in song, worship

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than two months after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, the Hampton Roads community is showing unwavering support for the war-stricken country. “As oddly as it sounds, I believe God put it in my heart very strongly that Hampton Roads needed to do something," said Bob Fox, a retired Christian pastor who helped bring people of various faiths and backgrounds to pray.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy