Naomi Osaka is a strong force on hard and one of her goals for this season is improving her clay court game. On Friday, Osaka kicked off her clay season with a dominant 6-3 6-1 victory over Anastasia Potapova. Osaka was absolutely brilliant in her first clay match of the year and after her victory, she opened on what she has been trying to learn from Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO