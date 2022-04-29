ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third Coast Percussion, 'Derivative'

By Tom Huizenga
 2 days ago

The fact that the members of Third Coast Percussion are banging on various types of metal on "Derivative" makes a curious connection to its composer, the electronic music producer Jlin (Jerrilynn Patton). In 2015, when she released her...

Guitar World Magazine

Legendary blues guitarist Guitar Shorty dies at 87

Guitar Shorty, a guitar legend credited with influencing scores of blues players – including a young Jimi Hendrix – has died at the age of 87, his representatives confirmed. The guitarist – who toured with the likes of Ray Charles, Guitar Slim and Sam Cooke – died Wednesday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pitchfork

Faster Than I Can Take

It’s a familiar story for working musicians: In March 2020, the world shut down, forcing artists to cancel tours, push back album releases, and wonder how they’d ever make up the losses. For Toronto-based indie rocker Carlyn Bezic, who had played only a few shows as a touring member of U.S. Girls before COVID hit, the shutdown offered an opportunity to shift priorities to a long-gestating solo project. Cobbled together from unreleased demos she’d written as a part of the pop-punk duo Ice Cream and rock quintet Darlene Shrugg, Bezic’s 2021 debut as Jane Inc., Number One, was an eclectic whirlwind of funky rock and electro-disco that critiqued capitalist structures and tried to reckon with living through digital personas.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Electronic Music Pioneer Klaus Schulze Dead at 74

Klaus Schulze, German electronic music pioneer and member of landmark Krautrock bands Tangerine Dream, Ash Ra Tempel and the Cosmic Jokers, died on Tuesday at the age of 74. The news was made public today with a statement on Schulze's social media channels. "In deepest sorrow, we have to inform you that Klaus has passed away yesterday on April 26, 2022, at the age of 74 after a long disease but all of a sudden," the statement reads in part. "He leaves behind a huge musical legacy and is survived by his wife, two sons and four grandchildren. In his name and in the name of the family we would like to thank you for your loyalty and support over all these years – it has meant a lot to him!
MUSIC
NME

Miyeon – ‘My’ review: (G)I-DLE’s main vocalist blossoms on gently uplifting solo debut

While working on her debut solo mini-album, (G)I-DLE’s main vocalist Miyeon cast her mind back to the beginning of her musical journey. With her thoughts focused on what she wanted to do when she first settled her heart on being a singer, she shared at a press conference earlier this week, ‘My’ quickly fell into place. Although she didn’t elaborate further on what those reignited aims were, one listen to her first official solo release (she’s previously only put out tracks for K-drama OSTs) sheds some light on what they might be.
MUSIC
NPR

Roger Eno: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Roger Eno's home is part...
MUSIC
Distractify

Did Black People Start Country Music? Here's the 4-1-1

The music industry wouldn’t be the same without the influence of Black culture. Legendary names such as Michael Jackson, Prince, Beyoncé, The Notorious B.I.G, and more have helped shape the way today's artists create music. Not to mention, hip hop — considered to be music’s most influential genre — was created by African Americans and Afro-Caribbeans in the heart of The Bronx, N.Y., in the 1970s.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of the Song “Black Betty” by Ram Jam

The thing about songs—especially blues songs—is that their origins can often have long roots. That is especially the case with the hit track “Black Betty” from the ’70s British-American rock band Ram Jam. The song, which was made famous more recently in the 2001 film Blow, is an all-time rocker, buoyed by big guitars and a big voice. But while it rose to fame again in the early 21st century, the song’s beginnings started in the early 20th.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The phenomenon of the "sweaty" song that became one of the most covered of all time

The Beatles’ Yesterday is far and away the most covered song on the planet. But a spirited case can be made for Wild Thing closely bringing up the rear. The Troggs were the first to have a UK hit with a cover of it (No.2 in 1966) , but a long list of artists that includes Jimi Hendrix, Fancy, Sam Kinison, X, Prince, Warren Zevon and, most recently, Bruce Springsteen have put their spin on its simple chord progressions and sweaty lyrical sentiments. But the song’s writer Chip Taylor (brother of actor Jon Voight) sees what many consider the ultimate distillation of pure, rock’n’roll heat as a more important step in musical history.
MUSIC
Robb Report

The ‘da Vinci of Violins,’ Handmade in 1736, Could Fetch More Than $10 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often a violin evokes a Renaissance polymath, but one French auction house is touting such a fiddle. The centuries-old stringed instrument, which will go under the gavel at Aguttes this June, has been labeled the Leonardo da Vinci of violins on account of the meticulous craftsmanship featured within. Hailing from Cremona, Italy, circa 1736, the maple-backed violin was handmade by the revered Italian luthier Giuseppe Guarneri at the peak of his career. Not only that, the instrument has been in the hands of French virtuoso Régis Pasquier for the past 20 years and...
ENTERTAINMENT
musictimes.com

Klaus Schulze Cause of Death Tragic: ‘Godfather of Techno’ Dead at 74

Klaus Schulze, a trailblazing German electronic composer popularly known for being one of the early members of Tangerine Dream, passed away at the age of 74. His representatives confirmed the tragic news, saying he passed away after a "long illness." However, they did not exactly disclose what his medical condition was.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

See the Judds’ Final Performance at the 2022 CMT Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Earlier this month, the Judds reunited to give their first awards-show performance in two decades, singing the timeless ballad “Love Can Build a Bridge” at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. Tragically, the performance also proved to be their last following Saturday’s shocking news of Naomi Judd’s death at 76. For their rendition of the 1990 Top 5 hit, Naomi and daughter Wynonna sang face to face on an outdoor stage in front of Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum — the very institution that was to induct them as members this Sunday....
MUSIC
Complex

Jesse Gold Is Doing It “All Over Again”

Rising Toronto singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Jesse Gold is back with “All Over Again”. Utilizing Gold’s signature mix of pop and R&B, “All Over Again” is a late-’90s-inspired track filled with warmth, dropping just in time for the summer. A lifelong musician, Gold’s music often cites his own romantic misadventures.
MUSIC
Architectural Digest

Step Inside a Zen Modernist Home That Brims with Art and Design

When designer and curator Lisa Perry heads to the office from her home on Long Island’s East End, she drives some 20 minutes to Onna House, the Zen modernist home originally built for the well-known Pop Art collectors Robert and Ethel Scull, in 1962. There, at the home she overhauled with Brooklyn-based practice Harper Design + Build, she is surrounded by works of art and design objects, all of which flaunt the imprint of female talents—think a multimedia book installation seemingly plucked from a vintage library by Julie Wolfe, Kelly Behun’s sleek, ebonized, ash and cast metal table, and geometry-patterned glazed ceramics from Sabra Moon Elliot. As of May 28, the public is invited to tour Onna House on a by appointment basis and to see Perry’s personal collection up close.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Guardian

LPO/Gardner/Gerhardt review – tour de force playing in remarkable UK premiere

The centrepiece of Edward Gardner’s latest concert with the London Philharmonic Orchestra was the first UK performance of Brett Dean’s Cello Concerto, written for Alban Gerhardt, who gave the world premiere in Sydney in 2018, and also played it here. Dean and Gerhardt have been friends and colleagues for some years, regularly playing chamber music together. Dean’s Huntington Eulogy, for cello and piano, was also composed for Gerhardt and pianist Steven Osborne in 2001. The new concerto is consequently very much tailored to Gerhardt’s virtuosic yet subtle style.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

TWA’s first collaboration with Tube Screamer creator Susumu Tamura is a Scott Henderson signature pedal, the SH9

TWA has announced its first ever signature overdrive pedal, the SH9, which has been designed for jazz fusion/blues maestro Scott Henderson. The SH9 also represents the TWA’s first direct collaboration with Susumu Tamura, designer of the Tube Screamer and – more notably, in this instance – the original Maxon SD-9, on which the pedal is based.
TECHNOLOGY
Fstoppers

How Music Can Impact Our Photography

There are sometimes surprising overlaps between photography and music. The more we learn about music, the more we can understand how that knowledge can improve our photography. At the same time as Beethoven, Chopin, Liszt, Mendelssohn, Paganini, and Schubert were at the height of their musical powers, Joseph Nicéphore Niépce...
PHOTOGRAPHY

