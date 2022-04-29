Third Coast Percussion, 'Derivative'

It’s a familiar story for working musicians: In March 2020, the world shut down, forcing artists to cancel tours, push back album releases, and wonder how they’d ever make up the losses. For Toronto-based indie rocker Carlyn Bezic, who had played only a few shows as a touring member of U.S. Girls before COVID hit, the shutdown offered an opportunity to shift priorities to a long-gestating solo project. Cobbled together from unreleased demos she’d written as a part of the pop-punk duo Ice Cream and rock quintet Darlene Shrugg, Bezic’s 2021 debut as Jane Inc., Number One, was an eclectic whirlwind of funky rock and electro-disco that critiqued capitalist structures and tried to reckon with living through digital personas.
