Registration open for summer day camp at Bays Mountain

When the snow melts on ski slopes and nordic trails this time of year, it can leave behind a toxic legacy.What's happening: The wax you applied to skis and snowboards all winter is often made with flurocarbons that can include PFAS, a forever chemical that leaches into waterways and poses a health risk when the snow melts, according to an Environmental Protection Agency alert from January.Yes, but: Colorado Mesa University students and Carbondale-based Mountainflow, a company that makes biodegradable, plant-based wax, are working to end the use of fluorinated waxes.This month, the two organized a takeback program for people to responsibly ditch their old wax.Evo Denver, Neptune Mountaineering in Boulder and Powder 7 in Golden are among the local dropoff locations. There's also a mail-in option.Of note: Before you put your skis and snowboards away for next winter, John — a longtime ski tech — wants to remind you to get them a summer wax to preserve the bases and prevent edge rust. John uses Mountainflow and Golden-based Saucer Wax, which also is fluro-free.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 17 MINUTES AGO