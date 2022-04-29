ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Registration open for summer day camp at Bays Mountain

By Submitted by Matthew Lane
Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSPORT — Adventure and learning come together every day at Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium. This summer, children can spend a week learning and exploring in nature at Bays Mountain Park’s summer day camp. Registration is now open for the 2022 summer day camp sessions, available to...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 1

Related
Kingsport Times-News

McKinney Center offers summer camps, workshops for all ages

JONESBOROUGH — Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts is accepting registration for summer camp workshops and classes for all ages at the McKinney Center at Booker T. Washington School. The programs will take place in June, July and August with a variety of offerings. Early bird...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Places to vist abound in Appalachian Highlands

There are plenty of places to go and experiences to have in the Tri-Cities. Whether you’re a local that has lived here for over 30 years or visiting for the weekend, there are endless possibilities for fun and adventure. The following are a few examples of museums, zoos and...
BRISTOL, VA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Mule Trail Ride: Huasna Endurance

An enjoyable opportunity to ride on the 30,000-acre Huasna Land and Cattle Company private ranch out East of Arroyo Grande, participating in a fundraiser for the San Luis Obispo Parks, Open Space and Trails (SLOPOST) Fund, supporting trail maintenance in and around San Luis Obispo County. The Serious Endurance Riders...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
WJHL

Food City to launch line of Ace Hardware stores in Summer 2022

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Food City officials on Thursday announced that the grocery company will launch its line of Curt’s Ace Hardware stores in the summer. The chain continues to evaluate locations in Abingdon, Bristol, Piney Flats, Erwin and Elizabethton in addition to its recently purchased Mize Farm & Garden Supply Co. in Gray. “We […]
ABINGDON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport, TN
Lifestyle
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
KPCW

Sailing? In the mountains? Sail Park City says “yep!”

Sail Park City is gearing up for another summer on the Jordanelle Reservoir. Executive Director Scott VerMerris says strong winds from the Wasatch Front actually make for ideal sailing conditions at the Jordanelle each summer. The organization is now accepting sign-ups for summer programs and VerMerris says despite low water...
PARK CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Camp#Mountain Biking#Hiking Trails
WJHL

Boone Lake Cleanup nets around 180 bags of garbage

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Volunteers spent some time at Boone Lake today cleaning up the area. People arrived at one of the six collection sites and were able to pick up trash while enjoying some live entertainment and food. Some hard work resulted in around 180 bags of trash being collected along with larger […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Axios

Ski wax takeback program raises environmental awareness

When the snow melts on ski slopes and nordic trails this time of year, it can leave behind a toxic legacy.What's happening: The wax you applied to skis and snowboards all winter is often made with flurocarbons that can include PFAS, a forever chemical that leaches into waterways and poses a health risk when the snow melts, according to an Environmental Protection Agency alert from January.Yes, but: Colorado Mesa University students and Carbondale-based Mountainflow, a company that makes biodegradable, plant-based wax, are working to end the use of fluorinated waxes.This month, the two organized a takeback program for people to responsibly ditch their old wax.Evo Denver, Neptune Mountaineering in Boulder and Powder 7 in Golden are among the local dropoff locations. There's also a mail-in option.Of note: Before you put your skis and snowboards away for next winter, John — a longtime ski tech — wants to remind you to get them a summer wax to preserve the bases and prevent edge rust. John uses Mountainflow and Golden-based Saucer Wax, which also is fluro-free.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Kingsport Times-News

MECCA announces plans for spring concerts

GRAY — The choirs of the Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy will highlight American music and poetry during a joint concert this month in Gray. “Two years ago, we had plans to present American poetry set by American composers, but then COVID canceled our season,” said Artistic Director Jane DeLoach Morison. “This spring, we are being hosted by two wonderful churches.”
GRAY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Kingsport Times-News

This week at Kingsport Public Library (May 1-7)

Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library (400 Broad St.). Visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar to learn more. • Let’s Get Moving morning walking group meets on Tuesday, May 3, at 7:30 a.m. in the library parking lot for a walk downtown. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs are welcome. No registration required.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

First Fridays return to Downtown Elizabethton this week

ELIZABETHTON — First Fridays will be back in Downtown Elizabethton, starting with this Friday and continuing with the first Friday of each month from May until August. Everyone is invited to celebrate with live music, extended shopping, local dining experiences, family-friendly activities and more. The live performances for the...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Golfers Invited to Participate in Annual Therapeutic Recreation Golf Tournament

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 26, 2022 – Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation, Therapeutic Recreation Services, will hold its annual Therapeutic Recreation Golf Tournament Friday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course, located at 11352 HG Trueman Road in Lusby. Event proceeds will be used to reduce the cost […] The post Golfers Invited to Participate in Annual Therapeutic Recreation Golf Tournament appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now (updated video): ESB Performance Spring Fest Car Show proves big draw

BLOUNTVILLE — Attendance at the ESB Performance Spring Fest Car Show at Central Middle School on Saturday far exceeded the expectations of organizers. When ESB first began planning in November for its first such event, the group guessed about 100 vehicles would participate and the show would attract a few hundred total attendees.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy