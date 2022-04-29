ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red River Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) _ Red River Bancshares Inc. (RRBI) on Friday reported net income of $7.4 million in...

Prudential Bancorp: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Prudential Bancorp Inc. (PBIP) on Friday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its fiscal second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 22 cents per share.
MarketWatch

Cowen shares rally on stronger-than-expected profit

Cowen Inc. COWN, -0.89% rose 5.8% on Friday after the investment bank and brokerage company said its first-quarter net income fell to $33.3 million, or $1.05 a share, from $145.8 million, or $4.34 a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted profit totaled $1.35 a share in the latest quarter. First-quarter revenue dropped to $364.1 million from $689.9 million. The company surpassed the analysts forecast of 81 cents a share in profit and revenue of $319 million, according to a survey by FactSet. "We are confident that the strategic decisions and focused investments we have made over the last several years will enable us to continue generating consistent profitability throughout the economic cycle," CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon said. Shares of Cowen are now down 33.4% in 2022, compared to a drop of 18.4% by the Nasdaq.
MySanAntonio

Kaspien Holdings Inc: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) _ Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) on Friday reported a loss of $5.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. The Spokane, Washington-based company said it had a loss of $2.33 per share. The specialty retailer posted revenue of $36 million in the period. For the year, the company...
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Price Hikes, Solid Global Sales, Drive Q1 Profit Beat

McDonalds Corp. (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday as menu price hikes and solid global sales helped offset the impact of its suspension of business in Russia and higher food and labor costs. McDonalds said diluted earnings for the three months ending in March...
Benzinga

Recap: Cowen Q1 Earnings

Cowen COWN reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cowen beat estimated earnings by 70.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.35 versus an estimate of $0.79. Revenue was down $355.78 million from the same period last...
MySanAntonio

Buffett invests big chunk of Berkshire Hathaway's cash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Berkshire Hathaway's first-quarter earnings fell more than 53% on a large swing on the paper value of its investments, but Warren Buffett found ways to put some of the company's massive cash pile to work, which will give shareholders something to talk about at Saturday's annual meeting.
Benzinga

Where Caterpillar Stands With Analysts

Caterpillar CAT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Caterpillar. The company has an average price target of $253.29 with a high of $278.00 and a low of $230.00.
MySanAntonio

Amazon, AbbVie fall, Mohawk Industries, Honeywell rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. Mohawk Industries Inc., up $10.28 to $141.06. The flooring maker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast after reporting strong first-quarter financial results. Tesla Inc., down $6.75 to $870.76. CEO Elon Musk has sold shares worth...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Ryman Hospitality

Ryman Hospitality RHP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ryman Hospitality will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08. Ryman Hospitality bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MySanAntonio

UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the. percent of change for 2021. No securities trading below 1000 shares are included. tween last year's closing price and this year's closing. Changes for issues added during the year are calcu- lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $78M Of 3 Stocks

Although US stock futures traded higher this morning on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

Independent Bank Gr: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX). The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share. On Wednesday, Independent Bank Gr will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.38 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, -14.05% plunged 14.05% to $2,485.63 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. SPX,. -3.63%. falling 3.63% to 4,131.93 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -2.77%. falling 2.77% to 32,977.21. Amazon.com Inc. closed...
freightwaves.com

ArcBest blows past Q1 expectations; margins to improve further

Transportation and logistics provider ArcBest is “firing on all cylinders” as CEO Judy McReynolds put it on a call with analysts discussing first-quarter results Friday. Before the market opened, ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.08, significantly higher than the $2.13 consensus estimate reported by Seeking Alpha. The result did exclude several items, including costs incurred from a technology pilot program as well as acquisition-related expenses from the MoLo Solutions transaction.
Benzinga

A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Benzinga

Where Southwest Airlines Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Southwest Airlines LUV has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Southwest Airlines. The company has an average price target of $57.0 with a high of $67.00 and a low of $49.00.
