NORTHEAST, Neb. -- The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District is sending out one final letter to landowners, warning them to submit their area reports. Landowners located in Phase 2 and Phase 3 (located in Pierce and Madison counties) are getting one final chance to submit their area reports, before cease and desist orders are given by the LENRD. These reports were previously due on March 15, and since then the LENRD has sent four letters to those who have failed to deliver these reports. The LENRD also says that they have also called landowners to notify them as well.

PIERCE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO