Norfolk, NE

Norfolk High boys golf finishes twelfth at Capitol City Invite in Lincoln

By Joe Tjaden
norfolkneradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Norfolk High boys golf team competed in yesterday’s Capitol City Invite at Holmes Park Golf Course in Lincoln. Lincoln Southeast was the champion with...

www.norfolkneradio.com

News Channel Nebraska

Update elevates storm risk today for SE Nebraska

NEBRASKA CITY - The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., has upgraded its outlook for today to include a large portion of southeast Nebraska in the enhanced risk for severe weather. The enhanced area goes from Oklahoma to south of the Platte River with slight and marginal risks for the...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
Norfolk, NE
Sports
City
Norfolk, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker baseball 'much more competitive' but can't crack Iowa's Mazur's complete-game gem

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett break down impending decisions from Nebraska football transfer portal targets, plus hoops and Baylor Scheierman. Shay Schanaman was good. Adam Mazur was better. Iowa's flame-throwing right-hander held Nebraska hitless through four innings and allowed just a pair of singles in a complete-game...
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

Omaha man remembered for his ability to make wide range of friends

A 22-year-old Omaha man fatally shot Easter Sunday night near 60th Street and Ames Avenue had “a rainbow of friends,” his mother said. Eltio M. “Tio” Plater Jr. was shot shortly before 11 p.m. April 17 near a convenience store at 4219 N. 60th St. He was taken to Immanuel Medical Center by a private vehicle before being transferred to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he was pronounced dead 2½ hours later.
OMAHA, NE
#Park Golf#Golf Course#Capitol City Invite#Panthers#Koch70lincoln Southeast
KSNB Local4

Tri-City Storm take Game One of Semifinals over Omaha, 7-4

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - It was Game one of the Western Conference Semifinals for the Tri-City Storm as they hosted the Omaha Lancers. Cole O’Hara would start things off with the first goal of the game. Kieran Cebrian strikes early for the Storm, putting them up 2-0 quickly. The Storm would go into the half with the lead, and it was a fight in the second with six combined goals between the two teams.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Raymond Central’s Gerdes wins Cornhusker Cup

Cornhusker Cup champion Mason Gerdes had a strategy for shooting in the blustery winds of the 52nd Cornhusker Trap Shoot on Saturday in Doniphan, Nebraska. “Shoot ’em fast, shoot ’em quick right out of the trap,” the Raymond Central 11th grader said. “Just don’t let it bother you and focus on the next one.”
DONIPHAN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Coach rescues student in Papillion-La Vista South lunchroom

PAPILLION, Neb. -- A teacher and coach came to the aid of a student in dramatic fashion this week. Security video inside the school shows a fellow student getting the attention of varsity basketball coach Joel Hueser, alerting him to the student choking during a school lunch hour. Hueser can...
PAPILLION, NE
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Lincoln, Nebraska

This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you’re from the Caribbean, you know what we’re talking about when we say that Jamaican food is popular among people from all over the world. It’s a delicious mixture of African, Indian, and West Indian cuisines that’s perfect for those who love spicy and flavorful food. That’s why you’ll find a great selection of Jamaican restaurants in Lincoln, Nebraska, and beyond. Read on to learn more about the top five most popular Jamaican restaurants in Lincoln, Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Schedule set for 2023 Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase is returning to Kearney High in 2023. After a successful event last year in the Bearcats’ home gym, program director and Broken Bow girls basketball coach Kelly Cooksley is bringing the event back to Kearney. The tournament will be held on January 7.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings baseball’s Markus Miller leads Top 5 Plays

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Yet another action packed week in Central Nebraska. Check out the five plays that managed to make the cut. 1. Hasting’s Markus Miller secures a perfect game in shutout win over Fairbury 11-0, the first perfect game thrown in school history. 2. Kearney’s Dawson Stutz...
HASTINGS, NE
Sand Hills Express

Games Revealed for 2023 Girls Basketball Showcase – Broken Bow to Play Beatrice

The matchups for the 2023 Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase were revealed Sunday by creator and organizer Kelly Cooksley (Broken Bow girls basketball head coach). This is the 3rd year of the showcase. The event will take place January 7th, 2023 at Kearney High School. It was announced that Broken Bow will face Class B Beatrice at the showcase next year. It will be the fourth of eight games played on the day. Broken Bow is coming off a second straight state tournament appearance and their 4th straight season of 20 or more wins. Beatrice was a state tournament qualifier in Class B last season and ended the year with a 16-6 overall record.
BROKEN BOW, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Herbster trumpets finale to Arbor Day Parade

NEBRASKA CITY - Charles Herbster trumpeted a grand finale at Saturday’s Arbor Day parade that included his fellow Republican candidates for governor Brent Lindstrom and Jim Pillen. Herbster offered gratitude for rain that delayed the Save America Rally in Greenwood until Sunday and waived on the “Keep America Great”...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Grand Island Independent

Hold Tight upset winner in Bosselman

Hold Tight wasn’t one of the favorites in the 33rd running of the $75,000 Bosselman Pump and Pantry/Gus Fonner Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park. In fact, he went off at 20-1. But when the smoke cleared, he was in the winner’s circle with jockey Adrian Ramos, trainer Stetson Mitchell and owner Dale Arnold, among others.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Felder Lifts Huskers to Five Inning Victory Over Buckeyes

Mya Felder doubled twice and drove in four runs to power the Nebraska softball team to a 9-1 five-inning victory over Ohio State in the final game of a three-game series in Columbus, Ohio. Felder produced her fourth multi-double game of her career and her four RBIs were a season...
COLUMBUS, OH

