Norfolk High boys golf finishes twelfth at Capitol City Invite in Lincoln

The matchups for the 2023 Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase were revealed Sunday by creator and organizer Kelly Cooksley (Broken Bow girls basketball head coach). This is the 3rd year of the showcase. The event will take place January 7th, 2023 at Kearney High School. It was announced that Broken Bow will face Class B Beatrice at the showcase next year. It will be the fourth of eight games played on the day. Broken Bow is coming off a second straight state tournament appearance and their 4th straight season of 20 or more wins. Beatrice was a state tournament qualifier in Class B last season and ended the year with a 16-6 overall record.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO