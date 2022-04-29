ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Once the golden boy of horse racing, Bob Baffert now the face of its disgrace.

By Marty Irby
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10b8UQ_0fO2BcZo00

It wasn’t long after the running of the 123rd Kentucky Derby, where a grey stallion named Silver Charm trained by Bob Baffert claimed victory. It was only Baffert’s second time to enter a horse in the race and it turned him into a national star. And for many years Baffert was quite successful at charming the media, fans of horse racing, and the betting public.

He went on to claim more Derby titles and wins around the globe and ended the 37-year drought of a Triple Crown winner with American Pharoah’s 2015 victory.

That same year, following American Pharoah’s victory we started working with Reps. Andy Barr, R-Ky., and Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., to enact federal legislation to end doping in American horseracing. As each Congress passed, new versions of the bill were introduced that expanded the measure to cover other breeds of horses and eliminate the use of race-day medication while creating a uniform national standard for testing and enforcement with one national set of rules to be overseen by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

As the issue was elevated, Congress held hearings on the matter in late 2016, and again in 2018. Soon thereafter a rash of racehorse deaths at Baffert’s home track, Santa Anita Park , in Arcadia, Calif., drew national attention, as horses were dropping like flies. The public outrage grew and ultimately led to a terrible discovery: Justify, Bob Baffert’s second Triple Crown winner, who claimed victory in 2018, had a dirty little secret .

The public learned that Justify had tested positive for an illegal drug when he won the Santa Anita Derby, a qualifier for the Kentucky Derby and a key step for the horse to become only the 13th in American history to win the Triple Crown. That positive drug test was swept under the rug by the California Horse Racing Board (CHRB), whose vice-chairman also had a horse in training with Baffert at the time. That’s when the tide turned against Bob Baffert.

Then in early 2020, the FBI raided numerous stables in Florida , and the U.S. Dept. of Justice indicted 27 trainers, owners, veterinarians, and other parties in the largest illegal doping scandal the horse world has ever seen.

To his credit, Baffert penned an op-ed that week in support of the anti-doping legislation that week, but it was already too late – the Washington Post, published an editorial the same day as Baffert’s piece entitled “Horseracing Has Outlived Its Time.” The unthinkable for the industry was now in print with one of America’s key newspapers of record. That would get the attention of the horse racing world but concerns about horse racing were subordinated to the national crisis over the pandemic.

But one reader was still paying attention: U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell , a regular at the Kentucky Derby in McConnell’s hometown of Louisville. The Post’s headline hit too close to home, and McConnell stepped into action.

By fall of 2020, McConnell, Barr, Tonko, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and those of us in the Coalition for Horseracing Integrity forged a new bill: the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act (HISA). It not only accomplished a ban on race-day medication and establishment of a national standard and set of rules, but it also contained new safety provisions brought by McConnell and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. We saw the enactment of HISA in December of 2020 , and the measure takes effect this July.

Not long after the enactment of HISA, Baffert’s Medina Spirit crossed the finish line first at the 2021 Kentucky Derby. And more controversy followed. Medina Spirit’s drug test on Derby Day revealed the horse had illegal levels of betamethasone in his system. Baffert denied the claim, but later walked his story back, admitting the horse had been treated with an anti-fungal agent that contained betamethasone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NnWw3_0fO2BcZo00
Marty Irby

Churchill Downs and the New York Racing Association suspended Baffert for two-years, and as usual, lawsuits followed.

Then Medina Spirit dropped dead on the track at Santa Anita last December.

It wasn’t until the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission officially suspended Baffert in February, and removed Medina Spirit’s Derby title, that we saw some resemblance of justice. And after Baffert failed in multiple attempts to skirt the 90-day suspension, it took effect on April 4, preventing Baffert from running horses in any of the 2021 Triple Crown races.

With the impending implementation of the new anti-doping law that’ll prohibit the use of drugs on race-day across the U.S., Baffert’s history of utilizing drugs on horses, and his recent suspension, one must wonder, has Bob Baffert jumped the shark?

Only time will tell. It’s too late for Medina Spirit, but it’s not too late for Baffert and American horse racing to reform.

Marty Irby is the executive director at Animal Wellness Action, and an 8-time world champion equestrian who was honored by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, II for his work to protect horses.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, best predictions: Expert who called last year's Derby Day winner unveils picks

The 2022 Kentucky Derby will have plenty of horses to follow, but one of the most exciting is Taiba. The three-year-old is looking to become the first horse since Leonatus in 1883 to win the Kentucky Derby in just his third start. Taiba will enter Churchill Downs undefeated in his first two starts, but how will he fare in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field? The 148th Run for the Roses will take place on Saturday, May 7. According to the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, Taiba is 6-1 to cross the finish line first. Epicenter is the 5-1 favorite, while other top 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders include Messier (6-1), Zandon (6-1) and Mo Donegal (8-1). With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Tonko
Person
Dianne Feinstein
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Bob Baffert
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Horse#Doping#Congress
Mashed

How To Make An Oaks Lily, The Official Cocktail Of The Kentucky Oaks

Get your floppy hats, bowties, and fascinators ready! Each May, as spring is in full swing in the U.S., people from all over the world travel to Louisville, Kentucky to watch 20 horses and jockeys race to the finish line. The tradition has been embedded in American culture since it began in 1875, according to the event's official website.
LOUISVILLE, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Your Guide to the 2022 Kentucky Derby

The first Saturday in May means only one thing to Kentuckians – it’s Kentucky Derby time, ya’ll!. Historically dubbed the “Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports,” the Kentucky Derby is all about the horses, yes, but it’s also become an enormously popular experience that highlights the importance of big hats, bourbon, and betting.
DERBY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
Wave 3

Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas still at it at 86

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas has had 48 Derby starters and has won the Derby and Oaks four times each. This trainer, who was frequently in the winner’s circle in the late 1980s and 1990s, now has another big shot in the Oaks.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kentucky Derby leads off Triple Crown without Bob Baffert

The Kentucky Derby leads off the first Triple Crown season in decades without the chance of Bob Baffert officially winning one or more of the three races. Baffert’s absence while suspended shadows over the race, particularly because two horses he trained for a significant period of time are among the top contenders. Former assistant Tim Yakteen would get the credit if Taiba or Messier wins after taking over training duties.
SPORTS
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
413
Followers
135
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy