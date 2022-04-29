Motivated Riders trouncing opponents in hot start

VALATIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Ichabod Crane softball has already made a name for itself as a top contender in Class B both locally and statewide, but the Riders have taken it up a notch this spring.

The program has won three straight Section 2 championships and two state titles since 2015, but the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the 2020 season and eliminated the state tournament in 2021.

“I think they’re mad about it,” said head coach Tracy Nystransky.

Any kind of frustration the players feel, they’re taking it out at the plate. Through the first nine games of the season, Ichabod Crane is outscoring opponents 188-5.

“We’ve had some good hitting teams but I’ve never had a team one through nine that’s all strong,” said Nystransky.

The offensive stats are mind-boggling. The team’s batting average is .510 with 153 hits and 14 home runs. They’ve scored double-digit runs in every contest, averaging 21 per game.

“I feel like we definitely expected we were going to be good because we all had good team chemistry,” said junior shortstop Emma Scheitinger, who leads the team in batting average. “But when we started scoring the amount that we have so easily together, I think that was really a big excitement for us.”

In the circle, the two-headed monster of Kari Graziano and Morgan Ormerod have combined to throw 97 strikeouts, seven shutouts, and two no-hitters. The senior Ormerod credits the players behind them in the field.

“Having such a strong defense behind us really does help us stay more confident in the circle,” she said.

With all the early success, sights are set squarely on another section title and trip to the state tournament, but Nystransky doesn’t want her team getting too far ahead of itself.

“We’re still trying to stay humble.”

