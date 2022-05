Click here to read the full article. It’s that time of the year again — the 2022 NFL draft is here. Rising football stars have aligned for a prospective place among the pros at the NFL Draft, which began on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. While the headlines will be dominated by which of football’s finest prospects will head to a new team, let’s take a minute to give a hand to the most underrated storyline of the draft season — the red carpet. The best part of the NFL Draft is, of course, watching all those young men live...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO