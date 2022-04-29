What to Watch Before ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

The official title and first footage for the newest installment in the Expendables franchise have been revealed at CinemaCon. Expend4bles will see Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Randy Couture, and Dolph Lundgren reprising their roles from the previous installments in the action film series. Newcomers to the franchise include Eddie Hall, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Andy García, Sheila Shah, Jacob Scipio and Levy Tran. Iko Uwais has also been tapped to play the lead villain. Plot details for Expend4bles have not yet been revealed, but the previous films followed a colorful group of mercenaries carrying out intense and dangerous missions. The first standee posters for Expend4bles were also unveiled at this year's CinemaCon.
