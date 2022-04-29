10 Best Musical Numbers in Muppet Movies, Ranked

For a long time, celebrities were seen as a different breed. The idealized human with the enviable lives and when they fell, their disgraces were lapped up by the media as if they were just another act in their theatrical existence. Now, with the rise of social media, celebrities have their own platforms, and we see more into their lives than ever before. Their failings, their sadness, and their wants are shared with the world and through chat shows, social movements, and Instagram posts, we are finally accepting that all big stars have their dark moments. What does this mean for the film industry? Well, it appears that this has given rise to an era of biopics (dramatized films regarding the life of a public figure). We want a glimpse behind the curtain, and we are getting them in droves. I, Tonya, featuring Margot Robbie as professional figure skater Tonya Harding was received by audiences and critics alike with standing ovations. More recently, Lily James and Sebastian Stan starred as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in the Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy, again critically acclaimed and likely to be picking up awards across the board this season.

MOVIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO