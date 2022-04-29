Multiple businesses damaged by stolen construction vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department has estimated about $100,000 in damages to multiple businesses along West Colorado Avenue after someone stole a construction vehicle and drove into the buildings early Friday morning.

CSPD said it closed West Colorado from Walnut Street to 7th Avenue for several hours overnight after multiple gas meters were damaged in the incident.

Officers report the stolen vehicle was recovered but that not arrests have been made.

FOX21 News is working to learn more about which businesses were affected.

This article will be updated.

