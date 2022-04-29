Dump truck burns in Mashpee

New York State Police released the identity of the second victim who died in the six-vehicle fatal Thruway crash on April 6. State Police confirmed that the second victim who passed away is Courtney E. Mahar, 26, of Cobleskill.
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
EVERETT, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police arrested a violent fugitive wanted in Maine at the Encore casino early Friday morning. State Police Special Tactical Operations Team arrested Jeremey N. Sanchez, 23, of Lowell, just before 7 a.m. after state troopers and Maine police developed information that put Sanchez at the Encore Casino hotel late Thursday night.
BROCKTON, Mass. — Police are still searching for a driver they say drove off from a traffic stop in Brockton, resulting in a large-scale search through several communities. Brockton Police say 36-year-old Jeffrey Monteiro was pulled over at 12:15 p.m. on Custer Street. When Monteiro was ordered to get out of the car, he sped off, dragging the officer for a few feet, according to police.
David H.A. LeBoeuf's blood alcohol level was tested twice and allegedly registered at 0.329 and 0.317. A two-term Democratic state representative from Worcester was arrested on drunken driving charges Tuesday night after police found his blood alcohol level was allegedly about four times the legal limit. David H.A. LeBoeuf, 32,...
CONWAY, N.H. — New Hampshire officials say there were no sprinklers in the section of a North Conway hotel that was destroyed by a massive fire. Aerial video recorded Sunday morning shows the aftermath of Saturday's fire at the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in North Conway, as the south wing of the well-known hotel on White Mountain Highway was reduced to rubble.
GORHAM, N.H. — Police in the White Mountains of New Hampshire are investigating after two people were found shot to death in Gorham. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said the bodies of a man and woman were found inside a home on North Main Street early Wednesday morning.
State Representative David LeBoeuf or Worcester is facing drunk driving charges, accused of driving erratically and registering a blood/alcohol reading that was four times the legal limit, according to police. The legal limit is .08. State Police say LeBoeuf provided two breath samples that registered a blood alcohol content of...
MERRIMACK, N.H. (CBS) — A Manchester, New Hampshire woman is accused of driving drunk and crashing into a New Hampshire State Police cruiser on the Everett Turnpike. It happened in Merrimack around 7:40 a.m. on Saturday.
N.H. State Police said 39-year-old Erica Murphy hit the cruiser, which was in the right break down lane. The trooper had been conducting a traffic stop but was in the cruiser when it was hit.
The trooper was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.
Murphy will be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Cort on Monday.
The crash is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it should call Sergeant Christopher Martineau at 603-223-8626 or email him at Christopher.J.Martineau@dos.nh.gov.
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — One person is dead following a rollover crash on I-95 North in Warwick on Saturday morning. The incident happened around 10 a.m. just north of the Route 4 onramp and brought traffic to a crawl on the highway. State Police Lt. Simon Liu told 12 News, the passenger of a pickup […]
SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal car accident that killed one man and injured a woman. Just before 1 a.m., police were called to a report of a single car crash on 195 East in Swansea. When officers arrived on scene, they found the driver, a man, with life threatening […]
BOSTON — A person was killed in a shooting just before noon Wednesday in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. The shooting happened on Wabeno Street, off Wyoming Street in Boston. According to Boston police, around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call for a person shot in the area. When...
Comments / 0