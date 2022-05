When we talk about the metaverse, we usually imagine a place of recreation, where we can live together, interact and play with other users, very similar to what Mark Zuckerberg demonstrated in his already famous showcase in which he presented his vision of virtual worlds. The truth is that they can go much further. The Innovation Room created by Johnson & Johnson in Mexico is a clear example of this. It is a virtual space that houses sophisticated medical devices and simulators that will allow doctors and surgeons to rehearse in a virtual environment what they will later do in a real operating room.

