ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

30 May Captions And Quotes For Ringing In The Last Month Of Spring On Insta

Elite Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeaving behind April means it’s gonna be May. When the *NSYNC memes start showing up on your timeline again, that’s a good indicator that it’s time to start gathering May captions and quotes for all your upcoming adventures. As the last month of spring, May is the time to plan all...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

The TikTok-Viral Zara Pink Dress Is Finally Back in Stock (Just in Time For Wedding Season)

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. TikTok has changed the way we shop and stay on top of trends. Its latest sartorial star? This $60 midi dress from Zara and honestly, what’s not to love? The midi dress features a thigh-grazing slit up the back and shoulder-blade cutouts that add a fun twist to the closet staple. Just one look and it’s clear why this dress alone has garnered more than a million views and hundreds of thousands of likes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

I Always Get Complimented on This Unexpected Spring Nail Color

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s true: No spring nail color is more classic than baby pink. But this season, I’ve been reaching for a different, more unexpected pastel: a bright turquoise that comes by way of Gucci Beauty’s Vernis À Ongles nail polish in Dorothy Turquoise. This cult shade first caught my attention at the 2019 Met Gala, where on the arm of Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, Harry Styles wore a Gothic manicure punctuated by a few tactful turquoise accent nails. I was immediately drawn to the dose of cool contrast it supplied against his billowy black blouse and stacks of metallic rings. An aspirational color story! So, inspired by the fresh life of spring and craving a change, I finally reached for my sculptural, pear-shaped bottle of polish. I traded in my bare, buff nails for a blunt monochrome manicure in the rich sea-green shade–and have been relishing the results ever since.
SKIN CARE
POPSUGAR

3 Editors Review Those Popular OOKIOH Swimsuits Ahead of Summer

Swimsuits are both the most exciting and the most challenging clothing items to buy when summer rolls around. They signify vacation days, warm weather, and relaxation — but with so many styles, patterns, and trends to shop for every year, it can be hard to find the right one for your collection. That's why our editors jumped at the opportunity to test out three different swimwear options from OOKIOH, a trendy, sustainable brand that makes suits with "a splash of nostalgia."
APPAREL
Glamour

Camila Cabello Just Wore a Sheer Lace Bustier With Gucci Short Shorts

Camila Cabello has embraced the sheer lingerie, oversized blazer, and short power suit trends all in one look. Taking a page out of the books of Rihanna, Kristen Stewart, and Kylie Jenner, the former Fifth Harmony member appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing Gucci-logo short shorts and a matching oversized blazer over a sheer black lace bustier. Cabello accessorized the look with a pair of Gucci kitten heels, a matching silk choker, and gold hoop earrings. Her hair was styled long and straight with a standard middle part and her makeup look involved a smokey eye and pink lips.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
Footwear News

Madonna Brings Slick Edge in 7-Inch Heels & Trench Coat to Burberry’s ‘Lola’ Bag Party

Click here to read the full article. Burberry chief creative officer, Riccardo Tisci hosted an event to celebrate the brand’s staple Lola bag in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The stellar bash turned into a star-studded affair as several A-listers, including Madonna, Sarah Paulson, Dixie D’Amelo, Lori Harvey, Tinashe and Chloe Bailey, were all in attendance. Madonna brought her edgy sense of style to the fashion affair in an all-black ensemble. The “Queen of Pop” made quite the statement in a calve-length trench coat. The sleek outerwear included sharp pointed shoulders, structured lapels and side welt pockets. Sticking to her signature aesthetic,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
whowhatwear

So These Are the 5 Dress Styles Everyone Will Wear This Summer

Can we take a moment to appreciate the beauty that is a great summer dress? It makes for easy dressing on uncomfortably hot days, when you don’t want to think about anything else, all while offering a confidence boost all season long. Thanks to the current trends, you can go casual or dressy with just about any style as well. That said, I can’t help but think we are in a golden era of dresses—the options and styling possibilities are endless.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Cleaning#Flowers#Memorial Day#Summer Heat#Cinco De Mayo#Mother S Day
SheKnows

This $33 Wrap Dress From Amazon Has 5,000+ Perfect Reviews & 'Fits Like A Dream'

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon has a ton of hidden treasures yet to be discovered, starting with its practical fashion pieces. So, we did some digging to find your favorite closet staple for these upcoming warm months: an everyday dress. And if you feel that you’ve had your fill of spring dresses, just wait till you see this perfect summer dress. Naggo’s Women’s Summer Wrap Dress is a cute and flirty dress for any style preference. The short-sleeve...
BEAUTY & FASHION
goodmorningamerica.com

Wedding guest dresses 2022: See the best stores and styles to shop now

After lots of postponements, cancellations and more amid the pandemic, wedding season is back and in full effect. This year alone, nearly 2.5 million weddings have been forecasted to take place, according to the Wedding Report, Inc., and it's all the more reason to happily get dressed up to celebrate your loved ones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Instagram
Teen Vogue

Bella Hadid’s Y2K Headband Is $7 & Making a Strong Comeback — See Photos

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Is this the season of the Y2K hair accessory? From kitschy butterfly clips to scrunchies and chunky headbands, we’re seeing the return of all the best noughties accessories. This time, Bella Hadid was spotted sporting a statement headband many of us left in the early aughts — reconfirming that nostalgic trends won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.
RETAIL
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Updates Classic Suiting With High-Waisted Shorts and Strappy Sandals at ‘The First Lady’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tia Mowry put a twist on classic suiting while attending the Los Angeles premiere of “The First Lady” on Thursday. The television show which also stars, Viola Davis, Dakota Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer is a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. The drama series premieres on Showtime on April 17. Mowry made a bold spring style statement as she arrived...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Vogue

Gigi Hadid’s 27th Birthday Party Practically Doubled Up As A Fashion Show

Gigi Hadid celebrated her 27th birthday this weekend in New York City with an intimate dinner downtown at Zero Bond. The weather in Manhattan was especially warm, so Hadid’s VIP guests all busted out their finest spring attire for the party. In attendance was the Hadid family – siblings Bella and Anwar, and mom Yolanda – as well as friends Emily Ratajkowski, Blake Lively and Ziwe, among others. Watching them all stroll into the restaurant in their best party outfits was like a mini fashion show – each one turned out a statement look bolder than the next.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Boosts Chic Midi Dress With Sharp Sneakers With Ben Affleck for Shopping Date

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez boosted an elegant look with a sporty touch for a daytime date with Ben Affleck. While in Santa Monica, Calif., at the Brentwood Country Mart, the Grammy Award-winning singer wore a chic black dress. The midi-length number featured wide draped sleeves and a V-shaped neckline. Giving the gauzy piece an added silhouette was a black leather belt. Lopez completed her ensemble with tinted aviator sunglasses, gold necklaces and a chain bracelet...
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy