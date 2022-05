It’s still too early in 2022 to know which songs are destined to become the song of the summer, but as the weather continues to heat up, so have the releases from Canadian artists. There was a ton of exciting new music in April including a nostalgic, summery drop from Aquakulture and an Afrobeats anthem for surviving the apocalypse from Sarahmée and FouKi. There were also several sentimental R&B and hip hop tracks that dropped this month that left us in our feels crying buckets—Daniel Caesar, Ardn, and Dylan Sinclair, we’re looking at you—but since April showers bring May flowers we couldn’t complain. Here are the tracks we’ve been loving this month.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO