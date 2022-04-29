ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Third Coast Percussion, 'Derivative'

By Tom Huizenga
 2 days ago

The fact that the members of Third Coast Percussion are banging on various types of metal on "Derivative" makes a curious connection to its composer, the electronic music producer Jlin (Jerrilynn Patton). In 2015, when she released her...

Rolling Stone

See the Judds’ Final Performance at the 2022 CMT Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Earlier this month, the Judds reunited to give their first awards-show performance in two decades, singing the timeless ballad “Love Can Build a Bridge” at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. Tragically, the performance also proved to be their last following Saturday’s shocking news of Naomi Judd’s death at 76. For their rendition of the 1990 Top 5 hit, Naomi and daughter Wynonna sang face to face on an outdoor stage in front of Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum — the very institution that was to induct them as members this Sunday....
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Andrew Woolfolk Cause of Death Tragic: ‘Earth Wind & Fire’ Saxophonist Dead at 71

Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.

