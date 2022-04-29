ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Fun Cardio Workouts For Beginners To Try, According To A TikTok Fitness Trainer

Elite Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardio and fun may be two words you didn’t ever think could go together. After all, the idea of gasping along on a treadmill might be the last thing you want to do after a busy day. However, running isn’t the only workout that’ll make you break a sweat, and there...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The Popular Walking Routine You Should Be Doing Every Morning To Kick-Start Fat Loss, According To A Trainer

There are an endless number of exercises you could be doing in order to lose weight, and finding the one you enjoy the most will ultimately allow you to create the best relationship with fitness and provide you with the best results. If you’re just beginning to exercise or struggle with joint or muscle pain that impedes on your ability to do high intensity workouts, walking may be the best fit to help raise your heart rate and improve your overall wellness without putting your body at risk.
WEIGHT LOSS
FitnessVolt.com

Build Muscle Fast: 30-Minute Full-Body Dumbbell Workout

Bodybuilding can be very time-consuming. Doing four or more workouts a week, you need to find the time and energy to hit the gym and put everything you’ve got into your training. Consistency and effort are the keys to your success, and missing workouts will severely undermine your progress.
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Olympia 212 Champ Derek Lunsford Cranks Out 100 Reps of 315lbs Barbell Squats During Leg Day Workout

IFBB Pro bodybuilder and Olympia 212 champion Derek Lunsford recently cranked out 100 reps of barbell squats during a leg day workout. Lunsford is one of the most elite competitors in the IFBB Pro 212 division. He scored his first Olympia 212 title in 2021 after consistent podium finishes in years prior. The 28-year-old will attempt to make it two in a row at 2022 Olympia which will take place from December 16th to 18th in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
SELF

A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness Trainer#Cardio Workout#Elite Daily#Asap
SheKnows

These Under-$10 Core Gliders Changed My Quick At-Home Workouts & Made Me Break A Sweat

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Honestly, I didn’t think much of the pair of pink gliders I purchased as I was putting together my quarantine workout equipment inventory. While I’d heard that gliders were a small-but-mighty tool to amp up core workouts, I was doubtful. As someone who was used to intense HIIT and weight lifting workouts pre-pandemic, I was used to going hard in the gym. But thanks to the limited space of my apartment and my changing...
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder Nick Walker Shares An Intense Off-Season Shoulders And Triceps Workout

2021 Arnold Classic winner Nick Walker recently shared a shoulders and triceps workout. Walker is one of the highly touted prospects in the Open Pro division. By winning the 2021 Arnold Classic and 2021 New York Pro within one year of earning his IFBB Pro card, Mutant has already established himself as a serious contender in the division. The New York Pro win qualified Walker for 2021 Olympia. The fifth place finish at the 2021 Olympia prompted Nick Walker to take time off and build his physique to compete against the most elite competition that the division has to offer.
WORKOUTS
US News and World Report

Do You Need to Exercise to Lose Weight?

Physical activity plays a role in energy balance, helping with weight loss and keeping extra weight off once it has been lost. Not everyone enjoys a sweat session, but exercise has long been touted as a key component of losing weight. Exactly how big a role it can play is still something of an open question, but a new analysis of the contestants who had lost a significant amount of body weight while on “The Biggest Loser” reality television show suggests that it can be an integral piece of the puzzle.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
FitnessVolt.com

The 15 Best Abs Exercises You Can Do Anywhere and Anytime

Most bodybuilders train their abs at the end of their workouts. This makes a lot of sense because the abs are indirectly involved in almost every exercise you perform. Train your abs first, and you run the risk of weakening the very muscles you use to support your spine during squats, deadlifts, overhead presses, curls, etc.
WORKOUTS
The Independent

How long it takes to see results when you start a new workout regime, according to top fitness trainer

It’s a perennial question on all gym newbies’ minds: how much of this physical torture do I have to endure before I notice a change in my physique?Obviously, your reasons for starting a new workout regime may not be aesthetic: perhaps you simply want to feel more energised or switch-up your daily routine by getting your sweat on.Whatever your reasons are for squeezing into your lycra, it can be helpful in terms of motivation to know how much exercise you really need to be doing in order to see some sort of physical change, which, let’s face it, is...
WORKOUTS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
FitnessVolt.com

Larry Wheels And Strongman Jerome Pever Collaborate For A Mind Blowing Bench Press Session

Bodybuilder and powerlifter Larry Wheels recently joined hands with Nigerian Strongman Jerome Pever for a bench press training session. Wheels is currently preparing for 2022 Middle-East’s Strongest Man in Dubai. The competition is scheduled to take place on August 27th and 28th. The 27-year-old is taking his competition prep seriously and has kept his 2.3 million YouTube subscribers updated with his progress over the last few weeks. Nigerian Strongman Jerome Pever will compete in a week’s time at the Emirates Strongest Man.
WORKOUTS
swimswam.com

Daily Swim Coach Workout #642

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily... SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
WORKOUTS
Android Central

How to share your Amazfit workouts through the Zepp app

There are many reasons why someone may choose to wear a smartwatch. However, perhaps the most popular reason is fitness tracking. From counting steps to monitoring your heart rate and pace during a marathon — wearables can really come in handy. Whether you prefer to exercise alone or with a group, sharing your workouts with friends can be fun and a great way to keep you motivated. Amazfit has a wide range of different wearable styles that can help you track all of your exercises and let you share workouts with the Zepp app — and here’s how.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

The Fiture mirror wants to improve your at-home workout form

Maybe the pandemic made you rethink your gym membership, or maybe you just don’t like working out in the presence of other people. Thankfully, there’s a slew of gadgets and connected equipment that can help you exercise well at home. Without proper form guidance, though, you risk using the wrong muscles for some actions or worse, you could end up hurting yourself. That’s why more recent devices like the Tempo Move or the Peloton Guide purport to watch while you exercise and teach you better form. A new smart mirror launching today promises to offer “real-time feedback through form correction as well as pacing, timing and movement feedback” through its “Motion Engine technology.” The company is called Fiture (future of fitness, get it?) and the $1,495 interactive mirror is just the beginning of its offerings.
YOGA
Elite Daily

Social Tourist Is Celebrating Charli D'Amelio’s 18th B-Day With A Big Sale

This is not a drill. In honor of Charli D’Amelio’s 18th birthday, Social Tourist is giving everyone the discount code of our dreams. Everything on the site — from cheeky bikini bottoms to bucket hats — will be 18% off through Sunday, May 1 (aka the TikTok queen’s birthday), so it’s time to go shopping, people.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy