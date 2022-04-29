ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julian Edelman shuts down potential Tom Brady reunion with blunt statement

By Logan Mullen
 2 days ago

Julian Edelman is making clear he’s a Patriots guy, not a Brady guy.

The longtime New England wideout retired following the 2020 campaign, and seems to be enjoying life in retirement. But Rob Gronkowski retired and came back, and Edelman at 35 theoretically could make a comeback of his own if he so desired.

He’s poked fun at the possibility of going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and joining forces with Brady. But during an appearance on the “Green Light with Chris Long” podcast during the draft, Edelman shut down any talk of unretiring and heading to Florida.

“Nah, man. I’m a one-team guy.”

Hey, stranger things have happened than Edelman making a sudden change and joining Brady with the Bucs.

But he clearly has an unwavering loyalty to the Patriots, and if he’s going to return to the NFL one day, it sounds like he will only entertain going to the one team he knows.

The Patriots, for their part, probably would welcome a return of Edelman. He would join an increasingly improving wideout room for New England that features Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and, now, DeVante Parker.

Community Policy