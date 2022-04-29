ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Get rid of unused medication during prescription takeback day

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — Saturday is national prescription takeback day. From 10 a.m. to...

katu.com

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

When Pot Is Legal, Prescriptions for Pain, Depression, Anxiety and Sleep Drop

WEDNESDAY, April 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When people have legal access to marijuana, they're less likely to take certain prescription drugs, new research suggests. U.S. states where recreational marijuana is legal have seen large drops in the use of prescription drugs for pain, depression, anxiety, sleep, psychosis and seizures, the researchers found.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Portland, OR
Health
Indy100

A map of everywhere marijuana is legalized in the US

Every year on April 20th, otherwise known as 4/20, reminds people around the US to celebrate marijuana, but it is also a reminder that the drug, although widely spoken about, is not recreationally legal in most states. According to Statista, recreational use of marijuana is legal in 18 states while medicinal use is legal in 37 states. We've come a long way since California made medical marijuana legal in 1996 and Colorado and Washington made recreational marijuana use legal in 2012.Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Tampa Bay Times

3 states fear travel nurse tampered with hospital patients’ drugs

Health officials in at least three states are investigating a travel nurse suspected of tampering with and potentially contaminating vials and syringes of opioid painkillers in two hospitals, then returning the vials to medication cabinets where they could be unknowingly given to patients. One hundred patients who may have been...
TRAVEL
CBS News

More than 92 pounds of fentanyl seized in California

California detectives seized around 92.5 pounds of illicit fentanyl in a massive drug bust, the Alameda County Sheriff's Department announced Saturday. Officials showed images of the synthetic opioids seized in the operation on social media. According to spokesman Sergeant Ray Kelly, raids on Friday revealed a major fentanyl manufacturing lab,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vice

Drug Users Can Now Legally Buy Pure Fentanyl for Dirt Cheap in Canada

A harm-reduction organization in Vancouver is helping people addicted to opioids buy pharmaceutical-grade fentanyl at street prices as an alternative to the illicit drug supply—a first in North America. As first reported by the Globe and Mail, Portland Hotel Society launched its “enhanced access program” last week. The program...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in South Carolina

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 982,322 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 300 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In South Carolina, deaths attributable to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US warns of 'mass overdoses' from fentanyl-spiked drugs

The top US agency combatting drug trafficking warned on Wednesday of a surge of "mass overdose" cases involving drugs like cocaine spiked with deadly amounts of fentanyl. Fentanyl -- which is cheap to make and is deadly in minute amounts -- and other synthetic opioids were involved in two thirds of the 105,000 US overdose deaths in the year to October 2021, according to the DEA. It told local law enforcement to assume that fentanyl is present in any drugs they come across. pmh/mlm
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

‘We’re done with dead kids’: U.S. bars are handing out free fentanyl tests

OAKLAND, Calif., April 20 (Reuters) - Walking into the Good Hop craft beer bar in Oakland, California, Alison Heller looks like any other patron thirsting for happy hour. But instead of heading to the bar, she goes straight to the bathroom, opens her backpack and pulls out a plastic bag with fentanyl test strips. She puts 25 strips in a jar for anyone to take for free.
OAKLAND, CA
AL.com

Alabama 1 of 6 states with no needle exchange, has nation’s highest opioid rate

Injection drug use across the United States is increasing as the misuse of prescription and synthetic opioids rages on. Many people who misuse drugs choose to inject because it delivers a faster, more intense high. But this method of delivering drugs into the body, particularly for people who share needles or syringes, also comes with an increased risk of transmitting bloodborne diseases like hepatitis and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
ALABAMA STATE
KATU.com

Coronavirus activity rate nearly doubles in Clark County

CLARK CO., Wash. — Coronavirus cases in Clark County are on the rise. According to our news partners at The Columbian, health officials say the COIVD-19 activity rate, which measures new cases per 100,000 over seven days, has nearly doubled in a week. As of Thursday, cases rose from 35.7 to 70.3.
KATU.com

PSU's copper beech tree now an Oregon Heritage Tree

PORTLAND, Ore. — A tree in front of Portland State University’s library got special recognition Friday on Arbor Day. The copper beech tree is now officially an Oregon Heritage Tree. The tree is 84 feet tall, with a 19-foot circumference. That's because it's been growing for more than...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy