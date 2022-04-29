ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, MS

Houston ramp closure at I-69 Southwest Freeway to I-610 West Loop to last 2 years

By Hannah Trippett, Rachel Estrada
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YtJox_0fO280Nj00

HOUSTON (CW39) — A major ramp closure is coming this weekend that will last two years. Starting Friday, April 29, at 9 p.m., crews will close the I-69 SW Freeway southbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop southbound.

As an alternative, traffic will take the Fountain View Dr exit, u-turn to get onto the I-69 northound mainlanes to I-610 southbound.

In addition to this long-term closure, there will be short term closures lasting throughout the weekend of April 29-May 2. This includes the southbound I-69 ramp to go north on I-610. Simply put, the entire southbound interchange ramp between 69/610 will be closed this weekend. There will also be main lanes, entrance ramp, and exit ramp closures as well.

The time frame for the short term closures begins Friday at 9 p.m. and will reopen Monday at 5 a.m. All timing of these closures are subject to change. Make sure to follow @hannahtrippett on Twitter for the latest info.

Here is a brief look at construction in the area.

More about this Thursday morning on NO WAIT WEATHER & TRAFFIC on CW39 Houston with traffic expert Hannah Trippett.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Crews to begin replacing Mill Street bridge in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public Works Department will begin replacing the Mill Street bridge over Town Creek in downtown Jackson on Monday, May 2. Crews will close Mill Street from Griffith Street to Hamilton Street while the bridge is demolished. City leaders said traffic will be detoured through Farish Street and Lamar Street. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

I-55 in Pike County to close May 4

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced Interstate 55 in Pike County will be closed on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The closure will be on I-55 just south of Delaware Avenue at the Park Drive Extension (between exit 15 and exit 17). Leaders said the closure will start […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

JCSD employee fired after iconic Ocean Springs rooster found dead

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) terminated a Jones County Juvenile Detention Center Correctional Officer after an iconic Ocean Springs rooster was found dead. On Sunday, April 24, investigators said Kendra Shaffer was implicated in taking of Carl the Rooster in downtown Ocean Springs. The rooster was later found deceased […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Delta catfish farm sued for racial discrimination

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Harris Russell Farms (HRF), a catfish farm in the Delta, is being sued by five Black Mississippi farmworkers for alleged racial discrimination. The lawsuit alleges that HRF used the H-2A visa program to hire white South African workers, which resulted in unpaid wages and lost job opportunities for the five farmworkers. […]
DELTA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
WJTV 12

Former sheriff arrested after harassing women employees at local store; threatened to assault deputies

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, April 28, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies responded to a trespassing complaint at a local store on the 5300 block of Cypress Street. The store manager advised deputies that they asked 84-year-old Dale S. Rinicker, former sheriff of the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, to leave the store […]
WEST MONROE, LA
WJTV 12

JSU defensive end drafted by Detroit Lions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) defensive end James Houston was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round of the National Football League (NFL) draft. Houston marks the 100th draft pick in JSU history. He was the 217th pick in the draft on Saturday, April 30. Houston earned first-team All-SWAC, STATS […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Loop#Twitter#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

$278K Mississippi Match 5 jackpot claimed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A total of $321,700 in prize money was collected by a half-of dozen winners Friday morning at the Mississippi Lottery Claims Center. Don C. of Carson collected his prize of $278,000 from the April 26 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot. Don and his wife have enjoyed playing Mississippi Match 5 since it started last […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jury verdict partially reversed in Helen Harrion case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Supreme Court partially reversed the jury verdict that found the City of Jackson liable for violating Ruth Helen Harrion’s rights to due process. Harrion was killed in her home in July 2014. According to court documents, she had called 911 and told the operator that a prowler was outside […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Body found in Leaf River in Perry County

UPDATE: PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators identified the body as 32-year-old Jason Tyler Wade. His family and friends reported him missing on Thursday, April 21. Anyone with information about Wade’s death can call the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-964-8461 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-964-7867. A reward has been offered for up to $1,000. […]
PERRY COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WJTV 12

Two face drug trafficking charges in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people face felony drug and weapon charges after law enforcement conducted a search warrant on Thursday, April 28. Hattiesburg Police Special Ops and Star Team, a Forrest County K-9 unit, Lamar County deputies, Columbia police and more conducted a search warrant around 5:00 p.m. at a home on North Washington […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Creek evacuated after pipeline hit

UPDATE: LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The scene has been cleared. The Gulf South Pipeline Company, LLC released a statement about the incident. This afternoon in Silver Creek, MS a local resident damaged a 1 inch diameter, residential, natural gas delivery line.  There are no injuries and there is no danger to the public. The […]
SILVER CREEK, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged in connection to Oxford homicide

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Oxford police arrested a 33-year-old man in connection to a homicide that happened early Friday morning on Saddle Creek Drive. Police said they received a call from a neighbor around 1:00 a.m. stating that they heard yelling and gunshots. When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Greteva Frierson had been shot and […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old Pike County man

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Roosevelt McDaniel, of Magnolia. MBI officials said he is five feet and eleven inches tall, 211 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen around 4:00 p.m. on Gibson Road in Pike County on Wednesday, […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Tips wanted on Mudbug Festival shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The last day of the Mississippi Mudbug Festival was canceled after a shooting in the parking lot left one person dead and at least five others injured. Investigators are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said there were several shooters, but […]
WJTV 12

Baby formula shortages affecting Mississippi mothers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – As supply chain issues continue across the country, those issues are also impacting baby food. Supply chain issues and a massive recall in February of Similac products have left grocery store shelves bare, with other baby formulas now sold out. The recall included three types of powdered formulas: Similac, Similac Alimentum […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy