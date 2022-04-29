Hillsborough driver seriously injured after hitting hog, FHP says

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Ruskin driver was hospitalized with serious injuries after Florida Highway Patrol said she hit a hog early Friday morning.

According to FHP, the driver was travelling down Buckeye Road when she lost control of her vehicle. The vehicle went off the road briefly.

When the vehicle got back on the road, it the hog.

The vehicle rolled several times before stopping in the shoulder. The driver was ejected from the car and landed in the road.

She was taken to a nearby hospital for her injuries.

