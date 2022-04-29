1 Dead, 1 Injured in 3 Broward Shootings That May Be Connected

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A woman was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after she was shot in Coconut Creek. According to police, the shooting took place just after 7 a.m. at Advenir South apartment complex, which is off Cocoplum Circle. A witness said the woman was shot by her ex-boyfriend who drove off. “My boyfriend saw the car speeding off and I saw her screaming, so I ran to her and called the police,” she said. The injured woman was taken to Broward Health North. Detectives are interviewing a person of interest in the investigation. The suspect was eventually caught in Miami Gardens. He was identified by police as Saivon Cruse. He faces a charge of attempted 1st-degree murder.

COCONUT CREEK, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO