1 Dead, 1 Injured in 3 Broward Shootings That May Be Connected
By NBC 6
NBC Miami
2 days ago
One person was killed and another injured in three different shootings in Hollywood and Hallandale Beach Thursday night that could be connected. One of the shootings was discovered after two cars were involved in a crash in the area of South 24th Ave and Pembroke Road, where one vehicle was T-boned...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - After a brutal lunch-time beat down for a young teenage girl, her mother is demanding something be done after witnesses found her daughter unconscious. The cafeteria brawl occurred on April 1, when the girl barely dodged the punches inside Gulfstream Academy of Hallandale Beach. Neptune...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The man who was sought by authorities in connection to an Amber Alert for an 8-year-old boy has been charged with murder in a triple homicide at an Arlington apartment complex, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said three people were found dead at...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – No bond for a man accused of shooting and killing a locksmith he had called to his Southwest Miami-Dade home.
A judge denied bond for Andre Paul-Noel III, 26, on Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge and set bond at $10,000 on a burglary charge.
In court, Paul-Noel wore a green vest that is designed to prevent people from harming themselves or suicide attempts. His attorney made note of that, saying “For the record, I see him in a Ferguson suit and my understanding is that he was Baker Acted after the offense.”
The Baker Act is an involuntary psychological...
MIAMI – A shooting was reported Wednesday afternoon near Miami Edison Senior High School. The school is located at 6161 Northwest Fifth Court. Miami police spokesman Michael Vega confirmed that authorities were notified about a shooting in the area just before 2:30 p.m. He said the shooting occurred about...
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A woman was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after she was shot in Coconut Creek.
According to police, the shooting took place just after 7 a.m. at Advenir South apartment complex, which is off Cocoplum Circle.
A witness said the woman was shot by her ex-boyfriend who drove off.
“My boyfriend saw the car speeding off and I saw her screaming, so I ran to her and called the police,” she said.
The injured woman was taken to Broward Health North. Detectives are interviewing a person of interest in the investigation.
The suspect was eventually caught in Miami Gardens. He was identified by police as Saivon Cruse. He faces a charge of attempted 1st-degree murder.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A woman staying at the Grand Beach Hotel in Miami spotted Instagram model Courtney Clenney with her father Friday at the hotel's lobby bar after the April 3 stabbing death of her boyfriend, Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli. Obumseli, 27, suffered "an apparent knife wound" in a domestic violence incident before first...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Beer and barbecue sauce. It's what Florida motorists may have seen littered on the side of I-95 after a crash involving a semi-truck in Fort Pierce Wednesday. Fort Pierce Police Department said the crash happened near Okeechobee Road sometime during the morning hours. At this...
Melchi Thomas, an aspiring Miami rapper known as “Wildlife Khi,” fatally shot a man on an Overtown street — and was captured, by chance, because two people happened to have overdosed in a nearby vacant field.
4:48 PM PT -- Cops tell TMZ Sports ... Bruce died following an accident on the road at around 8:23 p.m. in Fort Lauderdale. A spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale Police Dept. said Bruce was involved in a car crash and was suffering from a seizure. The spokesperson said medics arrived on scene and performed CPR on Bruce, before taking him to a nearby hospital.
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has compared footage of a Black teen’s fatal plunge from a Florida amusement park ride to video of George Floyd’s death.Mr Crump, who represented Floyd’s family after he was killed by police in 2020, is now representing the father of Tyre Sampson, who died last month when he fell from the FreeFall drop tower at ICON Park in Orlando.Horrifying video captured the moment Tyre, 14, was ejected from the ride as it dropped 400 feet at speeds of up to 75mph."Other than George Floyd’s tragic torture video, I think this is the worst tragedy captured...
A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 23-year-old hockey player was stabbed and killed over the weekend in Moscow. According to reports, the man will be kept in custody until at least June 24th, when he is expected to face trial. Newer details from Sport24.ru state Roman...
After more than three decades in prison, Thomas Raynard James sat in a packed Miami courtroom, shackled and wearing a red inmate jumpsuit, on paper still convicted of murder. Just past 11:30 a.m., James heard the words he himself had been repeating for years.
Comments / 6