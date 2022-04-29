ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallandale Beach, FL

1 Dead, 1 Injured in 3 Broward Shootings That May Be Connected

Cover picture for the articleOne person was killed and another injured in three different shootings in Hollywood and Hallandale Beach Thursday night that could be connected. One of the shootings was discovered after two cars were involved in a crash in the area of South 24th Ave and Pembroke Road, where one vehicle was T-boned...

Marathon man
2d ago

that's an easy answer. our government is communist. they've been working to take this country down for two generations and they've succeeded. first they corrupt the university and the education system. but most importantly they break the family unit up and promote anti-family values. the homosexual and transsexual community has Federal rights were normal people do not. the wearing of the mask and all this being locked inside and not breathing oxygen is behavior modification practice by the communist Chinese for 50 years. our officials on both sides of the Isle are totally corrupt and nothing makes sense anymore when they want to promote homosexual education to kindergarteners and distribute hormone blockers without their parents knowledge or consent. this is just the beginning. and there's nothing any of his can do about it the door is already been open and Lucifer has been in and corrupted everyone in the younger generation especially. and our government officials were behind it

