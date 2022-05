The Brewer Witches scored 2 runs in the top of the 11th inning in Lewiston Saturday afternoon, April 30th beating the Lewiston Blue Devils 5-3. Brewer had taken a 2-run lead in the top of the 2nd inning, but Lewiston tied it with a run in the bottom of the 4th inning and 2 runs in the bottom of the 5th. It stayed tied until Brewer scored twice in the 11th.

