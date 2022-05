It looks like the fathers of Karl-Anthony Towns and Ja Morant had some side bet during the Minnesota Timberwolves-Memphis Grizzlies playoffs series. After the Grizzlies eliminated the Timberwolves from the playoffs, Tee Morant asked his son to give his jersey for Karl Towns Sr. to wear. The Towns patriarch proceeded with an alternative, though, just holding Morant’s jersey up since he couldn’t wear it–perhaps because it won’t fit him.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO