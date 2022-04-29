ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Take a look at Foursquare’s list of best Dallas restaurants to get Shrimp Scampi

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BimcJ_0fO26jK700

DALLAS (KDAF) — Pasta, sauce, and seafood. A combo unlike any other. It’s been done for a hundred years or more but there’s something about a certain dish including garlic butter, dry white wine, parmesan cheese, pasta and shrimp.

The ingredients aren’t all that intense, as there are plentiful variations of the popular pasta dish accompanied by some delectable shrimp. So, if you wanted to make your own, do a quick search of some recipes, pick your favorite and get cooking!

If you’re not well-versed in the kitchen and would rather trust it to the professionals, we did you favor and checked out Foursquare’s top spots aro und Dallas to get the best shrimp scampi.

  • Kenny’s Italian Kitchen, located on Belt Line Road
  • Bugatti Ristorante
  • Scalini’s Pizza & Pasta, located on Abrams Road
  • SPIN! Neopolitan Pizza, located in Irving
  • Bob’s Steak & Chop House, located in Omni Dallas Hotel
  • Eddie’s Napoli’s, located in Garland
  • Dakota’s Steakhouse, located on North Akard Street
  • Verona Italian Restaurant, located on Garland Road
  • New York Pizza, Pasta & Subs, located in Irving
  • Dunston’s Steakhouse, located on Harry Hines Boulevard
  • Michael’s Italian Kitchen, located in Irving
