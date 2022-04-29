Take a look at Foursquare’s list of best Dallas restaurants to get Shrimp Scampi

DALLAS (KDAF) — Pasta, sauce, and seafood. A combo unlike any other. It’s been done for a hundred years or more but there’s something about a certain dish including garlic butter, dry white wine, parmesan cheese, pasta and shrimp.

The ingredients aren’t all that intense, as there are plentiful variations of the popular pasta dish accompanied by some delectable shrimp. So, if you wanted to make your own, do a quick search of some recipes, pick your favorite and get cooking!

If you’re not well-versed in the kitchen and would rather trust it to the professionals, we did you favor and checked out Foursquare’s top spots aro und Dallas to get the best shrimp scampi.

Kenny’s Italian Kitchen, located on Belt Line Road

Bugatti Ristorante

Scalini’s Pizza & Pasta, located on Abrams Road

SPIN! Neopolitan Pizza, located in Irving

Bob’s Steak & Chop House, located in Omni Dallas Hotel

Eddie’s Napoli’s, located in Garland

Dakota’s Steakhouse, located on North Akard Street

Verona Italian Restaurant, located on Garland Road

New York Pizza, Pasta & Subs, located in Irving

Dunston’s Steakhouse, located on Harry Hines Boulevard

Michael’s Italian Kitchen, located in Irving

