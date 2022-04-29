Flaherty & Collins Receives $46.8M Loan for Refinancing of The Yards Apartment Complex in Kansas City

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.

REAL ESTATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO