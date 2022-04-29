ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man taken to hospital after being shot in Tacoma

 2 days ago
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating after a 41-year-old man was shot in Tacoma Thursday night. According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of E 34 Street around 10:45 p.m....

