Man taken to hospital after being shot in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating after a 41-year-old man was shot in Tacoma Thursday night. According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of E 34 Street around 10:45 p.m....
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was found dead in her home in Okanogan County yesterday night after the Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute, according to a press release from the Okanagan County Sheriff’s Office. 46 year-old Siri Zosel had reportedly been dead for two days...
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police said a 30-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a homicide in which a body was found wrapped in a tarp in early January. The man was booked into jail for investigation of murder. At around 3:32 a.m. on Jan. 6, someone called...
KENT, Wash. — The Kent Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the leg early Wednesday morning. The man, BK Ashford-Coggins, says he was asleep in his home when he woke up to pain in his shin. The pain was from a .45 caliber bullet that entered his bedroom wall during a drive-by shooting.
CHELAN, Wash. – A mother and her son were both found dead in a Chelan home last Friday. Police said they are not looking for any other suspects. Just after 2 p.m., Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of two gunshot victims in a residence on Apple Acres Road in Chelan. It was a family member who made the report after arriving at the home.
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
A man was arrested Saturday night after he struck and killed a pedestrian in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood, according to the Seattle Police Department. The 33-year-old suspect was identified as off-duty Auburn police officer Michael Smith, according to the Auburn Police Department. Smith was immediately placed on administrative leave while...
SEATTLE — Two men were shot and a suspect was arrested after a shooting inside a shelter in the Ballard neighborhood, according to the Seattle Police Department. The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday at Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ at Northwest 65th Street and 12th Avenue Northwest.
EVERETT, Wash. — Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting at an Everett apartment complex that left a man critically injured, according to the Everett Police Department. According to police, two men got into a fight inside an apartment at Timber Hill Apartments, located in the 7700...
The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges Wednesday against Michael Smith, the off-duty Auburn police officer who was arrested for a crash that killed a pedestrian in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood last Saturday. Smith was charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and hit and run-attended vehicle for the...
TACOMA, Wash. — Two men were arrested by Tacoma police officers in the kidnapping of a woman, according to a news release from the Tacoma Police Department. At 10:14 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the 3200 block of South 38th Street by a woman who said she had been kidnapped.
Redmond police apprehended a suspect Sunday following a road rage shooting that happened in Medina, the city of Medina announced Wednesday. Around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, a road rage incident occurred in the 2400 block of 84th Avenue Northeast in Medina where shots were fired from one car toward another.
A Chehalis woman is facing assault charges for allegedly burning her 2-year-old son with a cigarette. The woman is not being named by The Chronicle to protect the identity of the alleged victim. She was arrested after the 2-year-old’s aunt called the Chehalis Police Department on April 24 to report...
