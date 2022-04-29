ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Suns' Devin Booker: Quiet in Thursday's return

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Booker closed with 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Here's What Devin Booker Said After The Suns Eliminated The Pelicans

The Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 115-109 on Thursday evening to advance to the second-round of the playoffs. The loss for the Pelicans sends them into the 2022 offseason, while the Suns will continue their pursuit of getting to another NBA Finals. After the...
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Los Angeles Lakers interest in Quin Snyder revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be zeroing in on the person they want to replace Frank Vogel as the 27th head coach in franchise history. According to independent NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Lakers’ interest in Snyder, which throughout the NBA season’s been an ongoing rumor up to this point, is reportedly very real and very serious.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Chris Paul's red hot night pushes Suns into WCS vs. Mavericks I UNDISPUTED

In a back and forth contest in New Orleans, Chris Paul scored 33 points and set a playoff record by making all 14 of his field goal attempts against the Pelicans. The Phoenix Suns went on to win 115-109 and will now advance to face the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Semifinals. Skip Bayless reacts to the Point God's performance.
DALLAS, TX
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Reacts to Chris Paul's Suns Ousting the Pelicans

LeBron James and the Lakers failed to make the playoffs for the second time in four years. Rather than playing in the postseason, LeBron has taken to tweeting about the games and results. Especially when a member of the infamous banana boat crew plays out of his mind. After Chris...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Returns to on-court activities

Wade (knee) has returned to on-court activities, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Wade underwent surgery to treat ongoing issues with the meniscus in his right knee at the end of March and was sidelined for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign. He made 51 appearances during the season and averaged 5.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 19.2 minutes per game. The Cavaliers have a $1.91 million team option on Wade for next season, so his health during the offseason will likely be an important factor in the team's decision.
CLEVELAND, OH
Person
Devin Booker
FOX Sports

NBA fines Suns $25,000 over injury reporting rules

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined the Phoenix Suns fined $25,000 on Saturday for violating injury reporting rules by failing to disclose guard Devin Booker’s participation status in an accurate and timely manner before Game 6 of the first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Wild Suns record vs. Mavs should worry Luka Doncic, fans

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns are one of the most clutch teams in the NBA, and the Dallas Mavericks are well aware of that fact after being on the receiving end of such punishment. With that said, Jason Kidd and his Mavs will be wary of their second round opponents and will likely have their focus on closing out games.
PHOENIX, AZ
#Suns#Fg#Mavericks
Yardbarker

Mavericks vs. Suns Prediction and Odds for Game 1 (Dallas Can Keep it Close in Second Round Opener)

Mavericks: +6 (-108) 214 (Over: -108/Under: -108) The Suns just got out of a tough six-game series with the Pelicans and now have to deal with Luka Doncic. I understand they’re the No. 1 seed and Devin Booker is back, but let’s pump the breaks a little bit. Booker still has to be careful with his hamstring and the Mavericks’ defense can provide just as many problems as the Pelicans’ defense.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: One of each Friday

Pacioretty scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and served two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Pacioretty was involved in the first and last goals of the game. The winger recorded three goals and four helpers in the last six contests of the season, but the Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The 33-year-old dealt with numerous injuries throughout the campaign, which limited him to 19 goals, 37 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 39 appearances. Staying healthy will be the biggest key for him to have a bounce-back effort in 2022-23.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Kolby Allard: Loses out on roster spot

The Rangers optioned Allard to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday. The lefty reliever will cede his spot on the active roster to catcher Jonah Heim, who was reinstated from the paternity list ahead of Sunday's game against Atlanta. Allard was largely been limited to low-leverage work out of the bullpen during the first month of the season, making four appearances while giving up five earned runs on seven hits and two walks across seven frames.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

