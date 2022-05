Populations in the United States are lowering. According to the United States Census Bureau, more than 73% of counties in the United States experienced a population decrease in 2021. That number is up from 55% in 2020. That said, there are some cities in the United States where the population is increasing. Florida is home to some of those cities. In 2021, Florida saw the second-highest population gains in the nation, behind only Texas.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO