Sarasota, FL

2 people from same area win $1 million each playing scratch-off game at Publix

By Amanda Batchelor
Click10.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA, Fla. – Two people from Sarasota both won $1 million playing the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Publix, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday. According to the Florida...

