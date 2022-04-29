2 people from same area win $1 million each playing scratch-off game at Publix

Two Alabama men are accused of inciting or encouraging a riot after authorities said messages were spread online encouraging the spring break “takeover” of a Florida beach town, authorities said.More than 160 people were arrested, about 75 illegal guns were confiscated and several businesses closed during a wild weekend late last month in Panama City Beach, police said.Social media influencers and others promoted “Panamaniac” on Facebook and other social media platforms, authorities said.Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper, 20 and Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, were arrested Thursday at their homes in the Alabama cities of Troy and Wetumpka, police said.“Law enforcement determined...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 23 DAYS AGO