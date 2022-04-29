ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enter To Win Tickets to Luke Combs on the Bangor Waterfront

By Q106.5
 2 days ago
Are you as excited as we are about Luke Combs coming to Bangor for two nights in September? We bet you are!. You already...

Luke Combs Returning to Bangor this Summer for Two Nights

Luke Combs is returning to Bangor this summer for two huge concerts. Two big nights with Luke Combs are officially on the schedule. Combs announced his Middle of Somewhere Tour will make a stop at Maine Savings Amphitheater. The "Doin' This" singer will return to Bangor, on September 2 and 3. Mitchell Tenpenny and Morgan Wade will open the show. Tickets go on-sale Friday, May 6.
Outsider.com

Jason Aldean Speaks on Having Morgan Wallen’s Back When ‘Everybody Else Was Beating Up on Him’

Sometimes we all need some support. Even country music stars. That’s basically how Jason Aldean put it while talking about Morgan Wallen and his past. Of course, it wasn’t long ago when Wallen went through his own trials. While sponsors, radio stations, and even his booking agency dropped him, not everyone left. Aldean and other artists were apparently right behind him the whole time.
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Carly Pearce reacts to losing to Carrie Underwood at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde sadly missed out on the best Collaborative Video of the Year award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday night. Carly and Ashley were nominated for their duet, Never Wanted To Be That Girl, but were beaten by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood who scooped the prize for their song, If I Didn't Love You – and Carly had the perfect response to missing out on the accolade.
Jake Owen Announces New Hampshire Show

Another road trip worthy show is on the calendar. Jake Owen is making a tour stop just shy of Maine. Jake Owen will return to New England this fall. The "Best Thing Since Backroads" singer will perform at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, September 22. Tickets go on-sale Friday, April 29.
Record Store Day 2022: 15 Must-Buy Releases for Country + Americana Fans

Since its inception in 2008, Record Store Day has become a day of celebration and treasure hunting for vinyl lovers across the U.S. and abroad. The annual event gives listeners the opportunity to buy special editions and expand their collections while bonding with their fellow music fans. Record Store Day releases are limited in number and often sell out quickly, luring fans to get up early and search through crates to find these special releases.
Arguably Maine’s Biggest Band, Ghost Of Paul Revere, Calls It Quits

Breaking up is never any fun. I know that's an obvious statement, but it really doesn't matter whether it's a girlfriend, or occasionally quitting a job, there's always a little pang as it ends. But more often than not, when a band ends, it's always a complicated story. Every band breakup I've been involved with was never because we couldn't get along anymore or whatever.
Thursday, Take A Virtual Tour Of Bangor’s Great Fire of 1911

Have you ever really just stopped to look around Bangor?. For real. When I was a little kid, I was fascinated by tall things, so I actually believed the buildings downtown were skyscrapers. Seriously. In my little imagination, the Freese's Building and the Empire State Building were the same things. I mean, to a 4-year-old, 3-foot tall kid with an overactive imagination, it wasn't a hard stretch.
Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

