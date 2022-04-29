Illusionist Rick Thomas: Mansion of Dreams comes to Stamford's Palace Theater

Mansion of Dreams featuring illusionist Rick Thomas is coming to Stamford's Palace Theater.

Mansion of Dreams features stunning magic, extreme comedy, exquisite dancers, and an inspiring story woven into one amazing production.

Thomas' honors include the coveted “Magician of the Year” award by the Academy of Magical Arts and magic’s highest recognition "Illusionist of the World" by the World Magic Awards.

Rick Thomas: Mansion of Dreams comes to the Palace Theater on Thursday, May 12, at 8:00 p.m.